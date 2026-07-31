Lesson 1: The right refi rate might come sooner than you think

Lesson 1: The right refi rate might come sooner than you think

Refinancing your mortgage can be just as messy as getting one in the first place. There are new numbers to run, new costs to weigh and a system that doesn’t always work in your favor. It’s possible to overpay without ever realizing it.

Tens of millions of homeowners refinanced over the past decade. For those who can shave off at least .75 to 1 percentage point from their current rate, experts say it’s often worth a serious look.

Here’s how it went for three borrowers who have been around the refinance block, along with some advice for those who follow.

Lesson 1: The right refi rate might come sooner than you think

Chloe Choe, a 32-year-old software engineer, closed on her Orange County, Calif., home in April 2024 at a 6.625% rate. About a month later, she was watching rates again.

“Because we started with such a high rate, I was always on the lookout to refinance,” says Choe. She’d gotten her loan through her builder’s preferred lender, but had shopped three other lenders first to make sure she wasn’t leaving anything on the table. Nineteen months later, when rates dropped in December 2025, she refinanced to 5.875% — cutting her monthly payment by $500. “I think it’s cool to know we’re saving $6,000 a year,” she says.

Naomi Peden, a HUD-certified housing counselor at Money Management International, a credit counseling nonprofit, says the first question she asks her clients is how long they’ve been in their current mortgage. “If you’re going to refinance, [within the first few years is] definitely a good timeline,” she says.

That’s because your beginning payments are mostly interest, so you won’t lose too much ground on repaying the principal balance. She also suggests refinancing when you’ll drop at least a percentage point off your interest rate, enough to justify the closing costs.

Lauren Miller, a 39-year-old personal finance content creator and stay-at-home mom, took that watchfulness a step further, refinancing twice within two years as mortgage rates eased.

Miller bought her Massachusetts home at a 7.4% rate in January 2024. After moving in, her mortgage broker would periodically call when it was a good time to refinance, which led her to a 6.4% rate 10 months later in October 2024 and a 5.9% rate 22 months later in November 2025.

The first refinance helped offset her rising property tax and insurance costs, while the second yielded savings of around $250 per month.

Learn more: When should you refinance your mortgage?

Lesson 2: Refinancing resets your loan timeline

When it comes to repaying the principal balance, it takes a few years to start making progress. But a refi can set you back, so it’s worth considering the loan term you agree to.

A refinance swaps your old mortgage for a new loan term, which might be another 30 years. This means your amortization schedule also starts over, so more of your initial payments go toward interest. Even at a lower rate, less of each payment builds home equity early on.

That’s the tradeoff Miller is weighing as she considers a third refinance, though she says it will likely be her last one. So far, her refinances haven’t set her back much: “We had only been in our home for less than a year, so we were resetting it by one year each time — we weren’t, say, five or seven years into our mortgage,” she says.

Peden says that, by the 10-year mark, you have more skin in the game. “You start seeing more of your payment go towards the principal,” she explains. You’re closer to paying off the mortgage altogether. By then, a 30-year refi would put you farther from that goal.

But you can also choose to refinance at 20 years, 15 years or somewhere in between. Tara Alderete, a 49-year-old director at a nonprofit, avoided resetting the timeline by tapping into a shorter refi term. In 2020, with about 17 years left on the mortgage for her Atlanta home and rates at historic lows, she refinanced into a 15-year loan with a sub-2% interest rate — locking in both a shorter repayment timeline and lower rate.

“I don’t want to be 70 years old and still paying a mortgage because I’ve refinanced so many times,” Alderete explains.

Shortening your mortgage term may not reduce your monthly payment by as much, but helps you pay off your home sooner. “If I can go from a 30-year mortgage to a 20-year mortgage and my payment doesn’t change drastically… that’s gonna be a little bit more appealing to me,” Peden says.”

Lesson 3: No-closing-cost refinancing isn’t actually free

Refinancing typically comes with closing costs of 2% to 5% of your new loan amount. On a $400,000 mortgage, that’s about $8,000 to $20,000 upfront. Those costs can be worth it, but only if you stay in the home long enough for your monthly savings to actually recoup what you spent.

Choe and Miller opted for no-closing-cost refinances instead. But those aren’t exactly what they sound like.

“It’s called a no-cost refi, but nothing’s free, right?” Miller says. And she’s right: despite the name, you still pay closing costs. You just don’t pay them upfront. Instead, you roll them into your loan balance or accept a slightly higher interest rate than you’d get by paying out of pocket.

Miller could have gotten a 0.25% lower interest rate had she paid closing costs upfront for both of her refinances. Instead, she chose the slightly higher interest rate and kept that cash in her family’s emergency fund. And Choe followed advice from friends and family, who told her a small rate increase could be worth it for a no-cost refi.

Still, it’s worth doing the math to see how much a no-cost refi at a higher rate will cost compared to a typical refi. Here’s an example, based on a $400,000 principal balance at a 7% interest rate, that costs $2,661 per month:

Standard refinance No-cost refinance with higher rate No-cost refinance with costs rolled into balance Interest rate 6% 6.25% 6% Closing costs of 3.5% $14,000 $0 $0 upfront Monthly payment $2,398 $2,463 $2,482 Monthly savings $263 $198 $179 Total cost over 30 years (interest + closing costs) $477,353 $486,633 $479,570

The standard refinance pays for itself in about 4.4 years (or around 53 months) — that’s how long it takes your $263 in monthly savings to cover the $14,000 in closing costs. That said, most experts suggest you aim for a breakeven point closer to 18 months or 2 years.

The no-cost options skip that upfront bill, but come with smaller monthly savings. So which one wins depends on how long you stay in the home. If you’ll be there more than about 14 years, the standard refi’s bigger monthly savings eventually add up to more than what you saved by avoiding closing costs upfront.

Lesson 4: Your mortgage can change to fit your life

Alderete has refinanced her mortgage twice and undergone a mortgage assumption once. “Each time it was strategic,” she says.

In 2007, she took on a cash-out refinance to help pay off some debt she’d accrued after having a child. A cash-out refinance lets you borrow more than you currently owe on your home and pocket the difference in cash, usually at a lower interest rate than credit cards or personal loans.

Peden cautions that a cash-out refi is only a good idea if you use it responsibly. Some of her clients will use the cash to pay off debt — reducing their home equity and resetting the loan timeline in the process — but then end up back where they started.

“They have that moment of relief for a short period of time,” she explains. “But then, over time, they’re using the credit cards again and the balances start to increase.”

In 2020, Alderete landed the shortened refinance mentioned above, with a loan term of 15 years and sub-2% rate.

And in 2023, she took on an assumable mortgage after her divorce to remove her ex-husband’s name from the loan while keeping her sub-2% rate. It’s not the same as a refi, because you get to keep the same loan terms. The mortgage assumption was a smart move — if she’d had to refi, her rate would’ve tripled.

What this means for you

Refinancing is largely a math equation. Todd Carson, director of sales at Planet Home Lending, says if you crunch the numbers, the benefit should be obvious. “If not, somebody’s just trying to sell you something,” he adds. Carson recalls seeing loan estimates from other lenders that would have had borrowers paying $12,000 out of pocket to save $60 a month — a number that only looks reasonable if nobody does the math.

At the end of the day, the goal is to pay off your mortgage, not extend it indefinitely. Peden reminds her clients that a paid-off house will someday be worth more than today’s monthly savings.“

“The biggest expense that any one of us has is housing,” she says. “That’s going to be so impactful — as far as the quality of life I’m going to have — if I’ve eliminated [that cost].”