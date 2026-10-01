- RateRate as of 10/1/26
- 6.624%
- APRAPR
- 6.808%
- Monthly paymentMonthly payment
- $3,841
- Points
- 1.544
- Upfront costs
- $11,259
- 8-year cost
- $313,250
- Customer score
Best mortgage lenders for first-time homebuyers in 2026
To narrow our list of the best mortgages for first-time homebuyers, we compared more than 1,900 mortgage providers, representing 87% of the market and a majority of those that actually issued loans. The lenders on this list offer competitive rates and loan products and specialized programs that support shoppers new to the homebuying process. We also factored in how lenders treat borrowers throughout the homebuying process, using origination complaint data from the CFPB.
Mortgage rates today
Showing results for: Single-family home, 30 year fixed and 5 year ARM mortgages with all points options.
For live offers, represented by the solid button on each, we earn a fixed fee if you connect with the lender.
- RateRate as of 10/1/26
- 6.590%
- APRAPR
- 6.810%
- Monthly paymentMonthly payment
- $3,828
- Points
- 2
- Upfront costs
- $13,395
- 8-year cost
- $313,746
- Customer score
- RateRate as of 10/1/26
- 6.750%
- APRAPR
- 6.903%
- Monthly paymentMonthly payment
- $3,903
- Points
- 1.055
- Upfront costs
- $8,030
- 8-year cost
- $315,734
- Customer score
- RateRate as of 10/1/26
- 6.748%
- APRAPR
- 6.947%
- Monthly paymentMonthly payment
- $3,891
- Points
- 1.761
- Upfront costs
- $12,060
- 8-year cost
- $320,038
- Customer score
- RateRate as of 10/1/26
- 7.000%
- APRAPR
- 7.168%
- Monthly paymentMonthly payment
- $3,992
- Points
- 1.515
- Upfront costs
- $10,040
- 8-year cost
- $330,204
- Customer score
- RateRate as of 10/1/26
- 7.000%
- APRAPR
- 7.209%
- Monthly paymentMonthly payment
- $3,992
- Points
- 1.875
- Upfront costs
- $12,425
- 8-year cost
- $332,589
- Customer score
- RateRate as of 10/1/26
- 7.375%
- APRAPR
- 7.581%
- Monthly paymentMonthly payment
- $4,144
- Points
- 2
- Upfront costs
- $12,000
- 8-year cost
- $351,194
- Customer score
- RateRate as of 10/1/26
- 7.625%
- APRAPR
- 7.853%
- Monthly paymentMonthly payment
- $4,247
- Points
- 1.769
- Upfront costs
- $13,114
- 8-year cost
- $363,081
- Customer score
- RateRate as of 10/1/26
- 6.374%
- APRAPR
- 6.616%
- Monthly paymentMonthly payment
- $3,743
- Points
- 1.868
- Upfront costs
- $13,203
- 8-year cost
- $306,992
- Customer score
- RateRate as of 10/1/26
- 6.740%
- APRAPR
- 6.247%
- Monthly paymentMonthly payment
- $3,888
- Points
- 1
- Upfront costs
- $7,395
- 8-year cost
- $319,726
- Customer score
- RateRate as of 10/1/26
- 6.500%
- APRAPR
- 6.674%
- Monthly paymentMonthly payment
- $3,792
- Points
- 2
- Upfront costs
- $13,175
- 8-year cost
- $326,411
- Customer score
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About our Mortgage Rate Tables: The above mortgage loan information is provided to, or obtained by, Bankrate. Some lenders provide their mortgage loan terms to Bankrate for advertising purposes and Bankrate receives compensation from those advertisers (our “Advertisers”). Other lenders' terms are gathered by Bankrate through its own research of available mortgage loan terms and that information is displayed in our rate table for applicable criteria. In the above table, an Advertiser listing can be identified and distinguished from other listings because it includes a “Next” button that can be used to click-through to the Advertiser's own website or a phone number for the Advertiser.
Availability of Advertised Terms: Each Advertiser is responsible for the accuracy and availability of its own advertised terms. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any loan term shown above. However, Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of the advertised terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. Click here for rate criteria by loan product.
Loan Terms for Bankrate.com Customers: Advertisers may have different loan terms on their own website from those advertised through Bankrate.com. To receive the Bankrate.com rate, you must identify yourself to the Advertiser as a Bankrate.com customer. This will typically be done by phone so you should look for the Advertisers phone number when you click-through to their website. In addition, credit unions may require membership.
Loans Above $832,750 May Have Different Loan Terms: If you are seeking a loan for more than $832,750, lenders in certain locations may be able to provide terms that are different from those shown in the table above. You should confirm your terms with the lender for your requested loan amount.
Taxes and Insurance Excluded from Loan Terms: The loan terms (APR and Payment examples) shown above do not include amounts for taxes or insurance premiums. Your monthly payment amount will be greater if taxes and insurance premiums are included.
Consumer Satisfaction: If you have used Bankrate.com and have not received the advertised loan terms or otherwise been dissatisfied with your experience with any Advertiser, we want to hear from you. Please click here to provide your comments to Bankrate Quality Control.
Best mortgage lenders for first-time homebuyers
The lenders on our best list for first-time homebuyers also stood out for their experience with multiple loan types, including no- or low-down-payment VA and FHA loans, which are common ways first-timers achieve homeownership faster.
Beyond these loans, they offer proprietary programs that support first-time homebuyers, which not every lender does. Each has at least one specialized program, such as loans with low or reduced down payments, closing cost assistance, rate buy-downs or other financial support.
If you're a first-time buyer who hasn't gotten quotes from more than one lender yet, pay attention: 90% of purchase borrowers overpaid on their mortgage in 2025, according to Bankrate's Hidden Homeownership Tax research. The lenders below are a strong starting point, but the only way to know you won’t overpay is to compare multiple quotes.
Chase Bank
Chase Bank
Overview
Chase Bank, the consumer banking division of JPMorgan Chase and the largest bank in the U.S. by assets, earns a 4-star Overall Rating in Bankrate’s analysis. Chase earns high marks for its rate competitiveness and low mortgage overpayment percentage, and also scored highly in J.D. Power’s annual mortgage origination satisfaction survey. With its national reach, the bank might be a good fit for many borrowers who want access to an assortment of mortgage loan types and various first-time homebuyer loans and programs.
Mutual of Omaha
Mutual of Omaha
Overview
Mutual of Omaha might be best known for insurance and financial services, but it's also a major nationwide mortgage lender. It's a notable provider of government-backed loans — at least 10% of its originations are VA and FHA loans — and it offers a proprietary low-down-payment program built specifically for buyers who don't have much saved. That mix of loan variety and affordability programs helps earn Mutual of Omaha a spot on this list. It earned a 5-star Bankrate Rating for its competitive rates, but since its rates outside the marketplace are only average, its Overall Rating came in at a 3.
Navy Federal Credit Union
Navy Federal Credit Union
Overview
Navy Federal is the world’s largest credit union — but membership is limited to active-duty and veteran military members, Department of Defense employees and eligible family and household members. If that's you, it earns a 4-star Overall Rating in Bankrate's analysis. It serves more than 15 million members globally and offers conventional mortgages, VA loans and its own no-down-payment, no-PMI option built for first-time buyers.
Northpointe Bank
Northpointe Bank
Overview
Northpointe Bank offers residential mortgages nationwide, including low- to no-down-payment options alongside VA and FHA loans. It has no CFPB complaints on record, and its first-time homebuyer lineup includes a 0% down program and a community lending initiative for buyers in designated areas. Like Mutual of Omaha, Northpointe Bank has disparate rates: a 5-star Bankrate Rating for its competitive rates in our marketplace, but a 3-star Overall Rating for average rates elsewhere.
Pennymac
Pennymac
Overview
Pennymac, one of the largest mortgage producers and servicers in the country, earns a 4-star Overall Rating. It's a strong option for borrowers seeking FHA or VA loans — more than 10% of its originations are one or the other — and it participates in HUD's Good Neighbor Next Door program alongside other down payment and closing cost assistance options.
Honorable mentions
These lenders fell just short of earning a spot on our list because they originated a low percentage of VA and FHA loans or lend in fewer than 30 states. However, these lenders are still worth a closer look if you live in one of the areas they operate.
|Lender name
|Star Rating (Overall vs. Bankrate)
|Why they're worth mentioning
|Bank of America
|4 (Overall)
|America’s Home Grant offers up to $7,500 toward closing costs or a permanent rate buydown. Its separate Down Payment Grant adds up to 3% of the home’s purchase price, up to $10,000, for first-time buyers.
|BMO Bank
|4 (Overall)
|The Neighborhood Home Loan program lets you buy a home with as little as 1% down in 22 states. A companion Welcome Home Grant of $3,500 to $10,000 is available in a subset of those states. BMO also offers Home Possible, FHA and VA loans.
|U.S. Bank
|4 (Overall)
|U.S. Bank’s American Dream Mortgage allows as little as 3% down and no mortgage insurance, available in 31 states. It pairs with assistance funds of either $5,500 or 3% of the purchase price, up to $10,000.
|Wells Fargo Bank
|4 (Overall)
|Wells Fargo offers a $10,000 Homebuyer Access grant and up to a $5,000 credit for closing costs. Its fixed-rate Dream Plan Home loan allows buyers to put down as little as 3%. The company also offers FHA and VA loans.
How to compare mortgage lenders as a first-time homebuyer
So you’re ready to start looking for a mortgage to buy your home. As a first-timer, it can be hard to know what’s normal, what to expect, what’s negotiable and when to raise a flag. Here’s what to focus on.
Understand which loan type is right for you
Start by reviewing the available mortgage options. In your search, you'll likely come across the big three: conventional, FHA and VA loans. Your choice will depend on factors like your credit score, eligibility for certain loan types and how much you have saved for the down payment.
The most common type of mortgage is a conventional loan. You’ll find those offered with fixed or adjustable rates. Conventional loans tend to have higher loan limits and no funding fees, but they typically require a higher credit score because they aren’t government-backed.
Unlike a conventional loan, an FHA loan may be worth considering if you haven’t saved much for a down payment or have less-than-perfect credit. However, if you put down less than 10%, you will have to pay mortgage insurance for the life of the loan.
A VA loan is also an option if you are an eligible veteran, an active-duty service member or a surviving spouse. While no-down payment and low rates compared to other loan types can make them appealing, you can only use a VA loan to buy a primary residence.
Depending on your income and circumstances, you may also be eligible for first-time homebuyer loans and programs. Grants, low-down-payment loans and down payment assistance programs are designed to help with some of the upfront costs of buying a home.
Choose lenders that fit your needs
Now that you’ve narrowed down your loan options, it’s time to pick a few lenders. Even for the same type of mortgage loan, lenders have different requirements for minimum credit scores or private mortgage insurance. Rates and fees also vary drastically across lenders, so it's important to shop around.
Start with at least three to five lenders, including a mix of local banks, online lenders and credit unions. While consumer reviews are important, pay attention to the service you receive once you choose to work with them. Having someone you can rely on during the buying process can make your homebuying experience less stressful.
Compare loan estimates
One of the most important documents in the home buying process is your loan estimate. It includes key loan details, such as your estimated rate, monthly payment and total closing costs. By law, lenders must provide you with the document within three business days of submitting an application. Apply with lenders around the same time so that you’re making an apples-to-apples comparison, since rates change daily.
The loan estimate can feel overwhelming at first, so it’s normal to feel lost. The good news is that all lenders must use a standard loan estimate form, which makes it easier to compare your options.
Start with the basics: your interest rate, estimated monthly payment and closing costs. Make sure you are comparing similar loans across lenders, because a lower rate may come with higher fees or points. But don’t focus only on the lowest interest rate. Look at the APR, which is the total cost of the loan, including fees and other charges. Review how much cash you’ll need to close, as well as possible loan features like a prepayment penalty. If anything doesn’t make sense, don’t be afraid to ask the lender for clarification.
What to know about getting a loan as a first-time homebuyer today
With mortgage rates hitting their highest levels in 2026, the housing market has been a double-edged sword for potential homebuyers. While higher rates have pushed some would-be buyers to the sidelines, they have also reduced competition and increased inventory.
If you’re in the market to buy a home, consider whether purchasing now is the right move. Once you decide to move forward, shopping around for rates will always matter, regardless of whether they’re high or low. Nobody wants to overpay on anything, much less their mortgage.
When shopping for the best mortgage, start by choosing at least three lenders. Don’t factor in only the mortgage rate and your monthly mortgage payments; also consider the total cost of homeownership. Don’t forget ongoing expenses like property taxes, homeowners insurance, utilities and, if applicable, homeowners association (HOA) fees. Crunch your numbers with a mortgage calculator to understand how much you will spend each month.
Methodology
Bankrate reviewed 5,538 U.S. lenders in public record home lending data and rated the 1,962 that had enough verified pricing data for us to score accurately. Together, those lenders originated 87% of all mortgages issued between 2022 and 2025.
From that group, we narrowed the list down to the best lenders for first-time homebuyers. What matters most is telling you where to get the lowest rate. Sometimes that's a lender that advertises with us. Sometimes it isn't, and we'll tell you either way. That's why we use both of our ratings: the Bankrate Rating, which reflects the pricing that advertising lenders display on our site, and the Overall Rating, which covers lenders' pricing as reported in public home lending records.
Rate isn't the whole story when you're buying your first home. We also require experience with FHA or VA loans for buyers who need them, plus a proprietary affordability program. That’s because, for most first-time buyers, the hard part isn't the monthly payment; it's the cash to close.
To make the list, a lender must:
- Earn a 4-star Overall or Bankrate Rating
- Lend in at least 30 states
- Have at least 10% of its originations consist of FHA or VA loans, per Home Mortgage Disclosure Act data
- Offer at least one proprietary program that lowers the cost of buying, such as a low down payment loan, down payment assistance or reduced PMI
Fewer than 1% of the rated lenders meet all four standards.
We've also named honorable mentions: lenders that clear the rating bar and have a great affordability program but may not lend a large volume of FHA or VA loans.
Learn more about how we calculate our Overall and Bankrate Ratings. Or see how every lender we rated stacks up.
Bankrate's evaluations are editorially independent. Advertising relationships determine which lenders can display rates on our site, but they don’t influence a spot on this list.
Meet our Bankrate experts
- Certified HELOC Specialist (NAMU) (2024)
- Home equity
- First-time homebuying