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Mortgage rates continue quick retreat

Jeff Ostrowski Katie Lowery, CFHC
Written by
Jeff Ostrowski,
Edited by
Katie Lowery, CFHC
Published on October 21, 2026 | 2 min read

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Image by PM Images/Getty Images; Illustration by Hunter Newton/Bankrate
Mortgage rates fell again this week, with the 30-year fixed rate averaging 7.26%, down from 7.31% last week, according to Bankrate’s latest lender survey.

Current mortgage rates

Loan type Current 4 weeks ago One year ago 52-week average 52-week low
30-year 7.26% 7.53% 6.31% 6.55% 6.09%
15-year 6.65% 6.82% 5.56% 5.86% 5.45%
30-year jumbo 7.36% 7.53% 6.47% 6.65% 6.22%

The 30-year fixed mortgages in this week’s survey had an average total of 0.35 discount and origination points. Discount points are a way to lower your mortgage rate, while origination points are fees lenders charge to create, review and process your loan.

Learn more: Will mortgage rates go down this upcoming week?
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Monthly mortgage payment at today’s rates

The national median family income for 2026 is $106,800, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and the median price of an existing home sold in September 2026 was $417,500, according to the National Association of Realtors. Based on a 20% down payment and a 7.26% mortgage rate, the monthly principal and interest payment of $2,281 amounts to about 26% of the typical family’s monthly income.

Meanwhile, home prices are still rising — the National Association of Realtors reports the median home price was up 1.3% over the past year, and the median of $417,500 was an all-time high for the month of September. However, values have begun to dip in many formerly hot markets. Still, signs are mixed. The S&P Cotality Case-Shiller index released in late October showed national home prices grew 2.1% in the year ending in August, marking an acceleration.

What will happen to mortgage rates in the rest of 2026?

Inflation rose to 3.7% in September, although the Fed’s preferred measure, the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) index, was 3.0% for September. Oil prices have spiked amid the conflict in Iran, pushing inflation up and lifting mortgage rates from their 2026 low of 6.09%. Rising inflation has been the main driver of higher mortgage rates — the consumer price index has pushed well above the Fed’s 2% target, although 10-year Treasury yields have fallen below 5%, down from 5.3% last month.

Tuesday’s midterm results also could affect mortgage rates. “The results of the recent U.S. elections should create gridlock and constrain additional federal spending, which could help reduce pressure on Treasury yields,” says Sean Salter, a finance professor at Middle Tennessee State University. “However, persistent inflation and the possibility of further Federal Reserve tightening will likely limit any significant decline.”

Housing economists no longer expect mortgage rates to fall below 6% in the near future, and even a return below 7% seems a stretch. That reality that’s affecting home sales. Higher mortgage rates, still-record home prices and persistent inflation are likely to put the brakes on home sales. Instead, rates have risen sharply, a situation only exacerbated by the Fed’s Sept. 16 rate hike.

Learn more: How are mortgage rates set?
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Written by
Jeff Ostrowski Arrow Right Icon
Writer and Housing Market Analyst
Jeff Ostrowski covers mortgages and the housing market. Before joining Bankrate in 2020, he spent more than 20 years writing about real estate, business, the economy and politics.