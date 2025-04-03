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Gabriela Myer

Senior Editor
  • 6
    years of editorial experience
Ribbon Icon EXPERTISE
  • Personal finance
  • Deposits
  • Credit cards
  • Budgeting
Education Icon EDUCATION
  • Bachelor of Arts in English Literary Studies, University of North Carolina Wilmington
  • Master of Arts in Modern English Literature, University College London
  • Certified Educator in Personal Finance®, fincert.org

Gabriela Myer is a former editor at Bankrate and a Certified Educator in Personal Finance®. Her previous work experience includes various editorial positions at FinanceBuzz. She combines her understanding of language and literature with her commitment to delivering content that empowers others to build healthy money management skills.

Gabriela lives in Columbia, South Carolina. In her free time, she loves to read and travel.

Gabriela's latest articles