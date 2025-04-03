Pros and cons of having a cosigner for a car loan
A cosigner can help you get a better auto loan rate, depending on your financial health.
Gabriela Myer is a former editor at Bankrate and a Certified Educator in Personal Finance®. Her previous work experience includes various editorial positions at FinanceBuzz. She combines her understanding of language and literature with her commitment to delivering content that empowers others to build healthy money management skills.
Gabriela lives in Columbia, South Carolina. In her free time, she loves to read and travel.
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