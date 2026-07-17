Mortgage Calculator

Factors that affect your mortgage payment

Understanding what drives your total monthly mortgage payment is the first step toward confident homeownership. Our calculator simplifies complex financial variables to help you visualize your future budget, but those results depend on a few critical levers:

Home price and down payment set your loan principal. A larger down payment not only lowers your monthly obligation but can also help you avoid the added cost of private mortgage insurance (PMI), which is required for most loans if your down payment is less than 20%.

Loan term changes your repayment pace. A shorter term means higher monthly payments but significantly less interest paid overall.



Interest rate is is the cost of borrowing money. Even a minor fluctuation in your rate can result in tens of thousands of dollars in interest savings (or costs) over the life of the loan.

How we calculate your results

To provide a transparent estimate, our calculator uses a standard amortization formula. This logic ensures your principal and interest are spread evenly across the duration of the loan so your base payment remains predictable.

Beyond the loan itself, our tool incorporates other regular costs to produce a "real-world" number.

Property taxes: Local governments charge an annual tax based on your home’s assessed value to fund public services like schools and infrastructure. Our calculator estimates the monthly cost based on national averages, though your actual rate will depend on your specific municipality and any available exemptions.

Local governments charge an annual tax based on your home’s assessed value to fund public services like schools and infrastructure. Our calculator estimates the monthly cost based on national averages, though your actual rate will depend on your specific municipality and any available exemptions. Homeowners insurance: Lenders typically require you to carry a policy that protects your home and belongings against fire, theft and natural disasters. Including this cost in your calculation provides a more accurate picture of your "PITI" (principal, interest, taxes, and insurance) payment, which lenders use to determine your eligibility.

Lenders typically require you to carry a policy that protects your home and belongings against fire, theft and natural disasters. Including this cost in your calculation provides a more accurate picture of your "PITI" (principal, interest, taxes, and insurance) payment, which lenders use to determine your eligibility. HOA fees: If you’re considering a condo or planned community, these optional inputs help ensure your housing debt-to-income ratio remains accurate. (HOA dues don’t factor into your overall DTI, but lenders often consider the percentage of your income that would go to housing-related expenses, including HOA fees.)

If you’re considering a condo or planned community, these optional inputs help ensure your housing debt-to-income ratio remains accurate. (HOA dues don’t factor into your overall DTI, but lenders often consider the percentage of your income that would go to housing-related expenses, including HOA fees.) PMI: If you make a down payment of less than 20%, your lender is likely to require that you pay for private mortgage insurance. The amount you pay depends on your loan type, credit score and whether you have a fixed- or adjustable-rate loan, but generally, PMI costs an average of 0.46% to 1.50% of your loan amount annually. (Divide that figure by 12 to estimate your monthly cost.)

Mortgage calculator formula

For the mathematically inclined, here's a formula to help you calculate mortgage payments manually:

M = P · [ r(1 + r)ⁿ / ((1 + r)ⁿ − 1) ]