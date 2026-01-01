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HELOC
A HELOC is a variable-rate line of credit that lets you borrow funds for a set period and repay them later.
Home equity loans
Home equity loans let you borrow a lump sum at a fixed rate, based on how much of the home you own outright.
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Money market accounts
Money market accounts are similar to savings accounts, but offer some checking features as well.
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