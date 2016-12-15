Rates Blog

Mortgage rates in San Francisco

Posted: 11 am ET

Mortgage rates were mixed in the San Francisco area this week.

Benchmark 30-year rate rises in San Francisco

According to Bankrate's national survey of large lenders, the average rate on the benchmark 30-year fixed-rate mortgage for the San Francisco area grew to 3.83 percent. While it sat below the national average rate of 4.18 percent, the local rate was up 2 basis points from last week. A basis point is one-hundredth of 1 percentage point.

The mortgages in the survey for the current week had an average of 0.21 discount and origination points.

"With the 30-year fixed rising, it means that homebuyers and refinancers will find their borrowing costs have gone up," says Holden Lewis, Bankrate's senior mortgage analyst.

The increase in the mortgage rate lifted 30-year fixed-rate monthly payments on a hypothetical $165,000 mortgage to $771.65, an uptick of $1.88 from last week.

Other San Francisco mortgage types mixed

The rate for 30-year jumbo mortgages also rose this week, rising 10 basis points to 4.30 percent. Jumbo mortgages are used for loan amounts above limits set by the Federal Housing Finance Agency; for the San Francisco area, that limit is $625,500.

The average rate for 15-year fixed-rate mortgages dropped 1 basis point, falling to 3.10 percent. Monthly payments on a hypothetical $165,000, 15-year fixed-rate mortgage followed rates lower, tapering off $0.80 to $1,147.41.

"The 15-year fixed is a popular mortgage for homeowners who want to refinance. With this decrease in the 15-year fixed, a refinance will be more beneficial to some homeowners," Lewis says.

The benchmark 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage rate stood at 3.56 percent this week. 5/1 ARMs allow property owners to pay a fixed rate for the first five years, and the rate adjusts once per year every year after. They are the most popular variety of variable-rate mortgage.

