Rates Blog

A number of important mortgage rates were flat in the Seattle area this week.

Benchmark 30-year rate flat in Seattle

According to Bankrate's national survey of large lenders, the average rate on the benchmark 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rate for the Seattle area remained constant at 4.08 percent. The local rate eclipsed the national rate of 4.04 percent.

This week, the mortgages averaged 0.36 discount and origination points.

With the most popular mortgage rate doing a whole lot of nothing, it's neither good news nor bad news for potential borrowers who were waiting to lock a mortgage rate.

Monthly payments on a hypothetical $165,000 30-year fixed-rate mortgage were also steady, staying at $795.36.

No clear direction for other Seattle mortgage types

The average rate for 30-year jumbo mortgages also didn't register a change this week, remaining at 4.25 percent. Jumbo mortgages are used for loan amounts above limits set by the Federal Housing Finance Agency; for the Seattle area, that limit is $592,250.

The average rate for 15-year fixed-rate mortgages held steady as well, at 3.40 percent. Monthly payments on a hypothetical $165,000 15-year fixed-rate mortgage held, staying at $1,171.47.

The 15-year fixed is a popular mortgage for homeowners who want to refinance. Rates staying put doesn't help or hurt for refinancers thinking about locking soon.

The benchmark 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage rate stood at 3.50 percent this week. 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages allow property owners to pay a fixed rate for the first 5 years, and the rate adjusts once per year every year after. They are the most popular variety of variable-rate mortgage.

Weekly mortgage survey Results from Bankrate's survey of mortgage lenders conducted August 9, 2017. Monthly payments are for a $165,000 loan. The jumbo rate is for the minimum jumbo loan amount of $592,250 in the Seattle area. 30-year fixed 15-year fixed 5-year ARM 30-year jumbo This week's rate: 4.08% 3.40% 3.50% 4.25% Change from last week: N/C N/C N/C N/C Monthly payment: $795.36 $1,171.47 $740.92 $2,913.51 Change from last week: N/C N/C N/C N/C

Methodology: The "Bankrate.com National Average," or "national survey of large lenders," is conducted weekly. To conduct the National Average survey, Bankrate obtains rate information from the 10 largest banks and thrifts in 10 large U.S. markets. In the Bankrate.com national survey, our Market Analysis team gathers rates and/or yields on banking deposits, loans and mortgages. We've conducted this survey in the same manner for more than 30 years, and because it's consistently done the way it is, it gives an accurate national apples-to-apples comparison.

To learn more about the different rate averages Bankrate publishes, see "Understanding Bankrate's Rate Averages."