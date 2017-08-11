Rates Blog

Mortgage rates in Kansas City, Missouri

Posted: 9 am ET

Several benchmark mortgage rates held firm in the Kansas City area this week.

Key 30-year rate flat in Kansas City

The average rate on the benchmark 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rate for the Kansas City area held at 3.98 percent, according to Bankrate's national survey of large lenders.

In this week's survey, the mortgages had an average of 0.17 discount and origination points.

With the most popular mortgage rate doing a whole lot of nothing, it's neither good news nor bad news for potential borrowers who were waiting to lock a mortgage rate.

Monthly payments on a hypothetical $165,000 30-year fixed-rate mortgage were also steady, remaining at $785.83.

Other Kansas City mortgage types mixed

The average rate for 30-year jumbo mortgages also didn't move this week, remaining at 4.06 percent. Jumbo mortgages are used for loan amounts above limits set by the Federal Housing Finance Agency; for the Kansas City area, that limit is $424,100.

The average rate for 15-year fixed-rate mortgages stayed put at 3.23 percent. Monthly payments on a hypothetical $165,000 15-year fixed-rate mortgage held, remaining at $1,157.80.

The 15-year fixed is a popular mortgage for homeowners who want to refinance. Rates remaining the same doesn't mean much either way for refinancers thinking about locking soon.

The benchmark 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage rate held at 3.14 percent this week. The most common type of variable-rate mortgage, 5/1 ARMs allow homeowners to pay a fixed rate for the first 5 years, and the rate adjusts once per year every year after.

Weekly mortgage survey Results from Bankrate's survey of mortgage lenders conducted August 9, 2017. Monthly payments are for a $165,000 loan. The jumbo rate is for the minimum jumbo loan amount of $424,100 in the Kansas City area. 30-year fixed 15-year fixed 5-year ARM 30-year jumbo This week's rate: 3.98% 3.23% 3.14% 4.06% Change from last week: N/C N/C N/C N/C Monthly payment: $785.83 $1,157.80 $708.17 $2,039.42 Change from last week: N/C N/C N/C N/C

Methodology: The "Bankrate.com National Average," or "national survey of large lenders," is conducted weekly. To conduct the National Average survey, Bankrate obtains rate information from the 10 largest banks and thrifts in 10 large U.S. markets. In the Bankrate.com national survey, our Market Analysis team gathers rates and/or yields on banking deposits, loans and mortgages. We've conducted this survey in the same manner for more than 30 years, and because it's consistently done the way it is, it gives an accurate national apples-to-apples comparison.

To learn more about the different rate averages Bankrate publishes, see "Understanding Bankrate's Rate Averages."