Rates Blog

Multiple closely watched mortgage rates remained steady in the Houston area this week.
Key 30-year rate flat in Houston
The average rate on the benchmark 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rate for the Houston area remained steady at 4.25 percent, according to Bankrate's national survey of large lenders. The local rate topped the national rate of 4.18 percent.
Mortgages in this week's survey had an average of 0.58 discount and origination points.
"With the most popular mortgage rate unchanged, it's neither good news nor bad news for potential borrowers who were waiting to lock a mortgage rate," says Holden Lewis, Bankrate's senior mortgage analyst.
Monthly payments on a hypothetical $165,000 30-year fixed-rate mortgage were also unchanged, holding at $811.70.
Other Houston mortgage types mixed
The average rate for 30-year jumbo mortgages went in the other direction this week, ticking up 13 basis points to 4.33 percent. Jumbo mortgages are used for loan amounts above limits set by the Federal Housing Finance Agency; for the Houston area, that limit is $417,000.
The average rate for 15-year fixed-rate mortgages fell to 3.48 percent, falling 2 basis points from last week. Monthly payments on a hypothetical $165,000, 15-year fixed-rate mortgage followed rates down, slipping $1.62 to $1,177.94.
"The 15-year fixed is a popular mortgage for homeowners who want to refinance. With this decrease in the 15-year fixed, a refinance will be more advantageous to some homeowners," Lewis says.
The benchmark 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage rate remained consistent at 3.47 percent. 5/1 ARMs allow homeowners to pay a fixed rate for the first five years, and the rate adjusts once per year every year after. They are the most popular type of variable-rate mortgage.
|
Weekly mortgage survey
|Results from Bankrate's survey of mortgage lenders conducted 12/14/2016. Monthly payments are for a $165,000 loan. The jumbo rate is for the minimum jumbo loan amount of $417,000 in the Houston area.
|30-year fixed
|15-year fixed
|5-year ARM
|30-year jumbo
|This week's rate:
|4.25%
|3.48%
|3.47%
|4.33%
|Change from last week:
|N/C
|-0.02
|N/C
|+0.13
|Monthly payment:
|$811.70
|$1,177.94
|$738.16
|$2,070.97
|Change from last week:
|N/C
|-$1.62
|N/C
|+$32.01
