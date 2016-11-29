Credit Cards Blog

Today’s best credit cards in 10 categories

This editorial content is not provided or commissioned by any of the referenced financial institutions or companies. Opinions, analysis, reviews or recommendations expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any financial institutions or companies, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any such entity. All products or services are presented without warranty.

Today's best credit cards come with generous rewards, standout bonus offers, long 0% intro periods and low fees.

Whether you're in the market for a card with big rewards or a card that can help you build credit, this list includes something for everyone.

CreditCards.com recently rounded up the best credit cards for November 2016 from its partners. We've narrowed down its list to the top 10 in different categories – overall rewards, cash back rewards, rewards points, no annual fee rewards, travel rewards, balance transfer, business, 0% intro APR period, secured card for bad credit and unsecured card for bad credit.

Here are today's best credit cards in 10 categories:

1. Top rewards card: Chase Freedom Unlimited

An outstanding cash-back program and a generous introductory statement credit earns the Chase Freedom Unlimited credit card a top spot on CreditCards.com's November list.

Highlights:

The Chase Freedom Unlimited card pays 1.5% cash back on every purchase.

Cardholders can earn a solid $150 bonus statement credit for spending $500 purchases within the 1st 3 months of opening an account.

This card allows you to redeem rewards for cash in any amount at any time. Those cash back rewards don't expire as long as the account is open.

Who should get this card:

The Chase Freedom Unlimited is ideal for the consumer who wants a straightforward card for everyday purchases and no annual fee. It offers a wide range of redemption options for rewards. And because of its 0% 15-month intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card can be a good option for those who would like to make a big purchase and slowly pay it off. After the initial intro period, the card has a variable APR of 14.24% to 23.24%.

This card is especially useful for those who already hold other high-end Chase cards (like the Chase Sapphire Preferred or the Ink Plus Business Card) since Chase Ultimate Rewards® can be transferred to other Chase cards.

But while the Chase Freedom Unlimited has its perks, it has its limitations as well. This card's rate on cash back is good, but it's not the highest flat-rate available — the Citi® Double Cash Card offers 1% cash back on every dollar spent plus an additional 1% on every dollar that's paid off. And there are no bonus categories with the Chase Freedom Unlimited. Those who spend frequently in one area may find that a card with bonus categories offers more value.

2. Top travel and airline card: Chase Sapphire Reserve

The Chase Sapphire Reserve card earns high ratings for its generous bonus points, annual travel credit and a top-notch rewards system.

Highlights:

The Chase Sapphire Reserve offers 3 Chase Ultimate Rewards® points per dollar spent on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide. It offers 1 point per dollar spent on other purchases.

Chase Sapphire Reserve cardholders receive up to $300 in statement credits annually as a reimbursement for travel purchases on things like airfare and hotels charged to the card.

As one of its biggest perks, Chase Sapphire Reserve cardholders can earn 100,000 bonus points after spending $4,000 on purchases in the 1st 3 months after opening the account. Overall, that's a $1,500 travel reward when redeemed through Chase Ultimate Rewards® program.

Who should get this card:

The Chase Sapphire Reserve card is best for the individual who spends big on travel and dining and is fine with redeeming rewards through the Chase Ultimate Rewards® program — points can be redeemed for 1.5 cents per point through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. This card also offers access to more than 900 airport lounges worldwide with complimentary Priority Pass Select membership.

Keep in mind that this card's hefty $450 annual fee can certainly eat into rewards if you're not spending heavily on travel and dining related expenses. This card also comes with a variable APR between 16.24% and 23.24%.

3. Top cash back card: Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express

The Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express gets high praise for its top-notch rewards on categories. Not only did it make CreditCards.com's November list of top deals, but it tied for 2nd place with the Chase Freedom Unlimited card in CreditCard.com's recent cash back card competition.

Highlights:

The Blue Cash Preferred® offers 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets up to $6,000 per year. It offers 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations and select department stores. It pays 1% on all other purchases.

For the 1st 6 months, the Blue Cash Preferred® card offers 5% cash back on eligible travel purchases up to $200.

The Blue Cash Preferred® offers a $150 statement credit after spending $1,000 within the 1st 3 months of opening an account.

Who should get this card:

The Blue Cash Preferred® credit card is best for those who spend big in the card's main categories — groceries, gas and department stores.

It's important to note that this card has a spending cap. The $6,000 annual spending cap on groceries means the most you could earn is $360 at 6% before the relatively low 1% rate kicks in. American Express also isn't as widely used as Visa, MasterCard and Discover. That might make it necessary to keep a backup card, or to use this card strategically with others.

In addition, the $95 annual fee is higher than other cash-back cards. It has a variable APR between 13.24% and 23.24%

4. Best balance transfer card: The Chase Slate®

The Chase Slate® credit card gets takes the top spot in the balance transfer category for its generous intro period and stance on late payments.

Highlights:

The Chase Slate® gives cardholders a 15-month no-interest intro period on balance transfers.

There's no balance transfer fee if you transfer a balance during the 1st 60 days the account is open. After that, the fee for future balance transfers is 5% of the amount transferred with a minimum of $5.

Who should get this card

The Chase Slate® is a good option if you're looking for a straightforward balance transfer card with a moderate 0% intro period, a 0% balance transfer fee and flexibility on late payments.

This card has no annual fee and no penalty APR for late payments, offering cardholders flexibility. After the 15-month intro period, the rate for purchases and balance transfers on the Chase Slate® is a variable 13.24% to 23.24%.

While the Chase Slate® has a better-than-average 0% APR intro period, it's certainly not the longest intro period available. That honor goes to the Citi Simplicity® Card, with a 21-month 0% APR intro period. And With the Chase Slate®, your balance transfer can't exceed $15,000 or your credit limit, whichever is lower. You also can't transfer debt from another Chase account.

5. Best 0% APR intro period card: Citi Simplicity® Card

The Citi Simplicity® Card takes the top spot as a 0% APR card for its outstanding promotional offer and lenient stance on late payments.

Highlights:

The Citi Simplicity® Card offers a 0% intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers. That's the longest interest-free intro period available.

There are no late fees with this card, giving borrowers the flexibility and help they need to pay off high-interest debt.

This card has no annual fee and no penalty rate, making it a great choice for consumers on a budget.

Who should get this card:

The Citi Simplicity® Card is ideal for the consumer that needs a long balance transfer period or wants to make a big purchase and pay it off slowly. And because of its generous stance on late fees (there are none), it's also a solid option if you need flexibility with payments.

But unlike some of its competitors, the Citi Simplicity® Card doesn’t offer the ability to earn rewards for purchases. And though this card's 3% balance transfer rate is on the low side, a 3% balance transfer on multiple cards with high balance can add up fast.

After the 21-month 0% intro period, this card has an ongoing variable APR of 13.24% to 23.24%.

6. Top points rewards card: Chase Sapphire Preferred® card

When it comes to points rewards, it's hard to beat the Chase Sapphire Preferred® card's generous rewards, stellar sign-up bonus and low annual fee. Not only did it make CreditCards.com's list of November promos, but it also made the site's list of best rewards credit cards for October 2016.

Highlights:

The Chase Sapphire Preferred® offers cardholders 2 points per dollar on travel and restaurants worldwide. All other purchases on this card earn 1 point per dollar.

Cardholders can earn 50,000 bonus points after spending $4,000 within the 1st 3 months of opening the account. Notably, that's $625 toward travel when redeemed through the Chase Ultimate Rewards® program.

For adding an authorized user within the 1st 3 months of opening an account, this card offers $5,000 bonus points.

Who should get this card:

If you're looking for an everyday, low-fee travel card with great perks, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® card is worth consideration. It's especially useful if you're comfortable using the Chase Ultimate Rewards® program — when redeemed through the program, points are worth 25% more. That means you'll also enjoy this card if you frequently fly through Chase's travel partners, like United, Virgin Atlantic or Southwest .

The Chase Sapphire Preferred® credit card has a $0 introductory fee for the 1st year. After that, the fee is $95 per year, or $355 less than the Chase Sapphire Reserve card. It has a variable APR from 16.24% to 23.24%.

7. Top no annual fee rewards card: Citi® Double Cash Credit Card

In addition to making the cut for CreditCards.com's November promo, the Citi® Double Cash Credit Card recently took 1st place in its cash back credit card competition. Its industry-leading cash back on everyday purchases and simple rewards structure make it a standout choice.

Highlights:

The Citi® Double Cash card offers 1% cash back on general purchases and an additional 1% when you pay your bill on time.

There's no limit on what you can earn in cash back with this card. You can start redeeming for as little as $25. Redemption options include a statement credit, a gift card or a check.

The Citi® Double Cash card has no annual fee, making it cheaper than some competing cards, such as the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express.

Who should get this card:

The Citi® Double Cash credit card is best for those who would like a flat-rate, everyday cash back card with no limits on rewards and an easy-to-use rewards structure. There's no chasing bonus categories, no rotating categories and no annual fee.

It also comes with a 0% APR on balance transfers for 18 months. That makes it a good option for those interested in consolidating and paying down debt. After that, the variable APR is between 13.24% and 23.24%.

8. Best business card: Chase Ink Business Preferred Credit Card

The Chase Ink Business Preferred credit card ranks high for its generous bonus and points on business-related spending.

Highlights:

The Chase Ink Preferred card offers 3 points per $1 on the 1 st $150,000 spent on select categories each account anniversary year. You can earn 1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases with no limit.

$150,000 spent on select categories each account anniversary year. You can earn 1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases with no limit. After spending $5,000 on purchases within the 1 st 3 months of opening an account, the card offers 80,000 bonus points.

3 months of opening an account, the card offers 80,000 bonus points. Points are worth 25% more when redeemed through the Chase Ultimate Rewards® program.

Who should get this card:

The Chase Ink Preferred credit card is ideal for the business owner that spends heavily on the card's bonus categories. It's also a good option if you plan on spending at least $5,000 within the 1st 3 months to earn the bonus, which is equal to $1,000 toward travel when redeemed through the Chase Ultimate Rewards® program.

This card comes with an annual fee of $95 and a variable APR of 16.24% to 21.24%. If you spend enough to cancel out the $95 annual fee, and rarely carry a balance, this card is worth serious consideration.

9. Best secured credit card for bad credit: Capital One® Secured MasterCard®

No annual fee and the ability to easily build credit put the Capital One® Secured Mastercard® at the top of CreditCard.com's list in the secured cards for bad credit category.

Highlights:

The Capital One® Secured Mastercard® offers a $200 credit line after depositing $49, $99 or $200, depending on creditworthiness. If additional money is deposited before the account opens, a higher credit line is available up to $3,000.

Regular reports are sent to the 3 major credit bureaus when this card is used.

After making the 1st 5 monthly payments on time (without having to make an additional deposit), you'll get access to a higher credit line.

Who should get this card:

The ability to get a higher credit limit and easily build or rebuild credit make this card a solid option for anyone with a low credit score. And some competing cards have more fees and restrictions attached to them than the Capital One® Secured Mastercard®, making this option an attractive one.

But the Capital One® Secured Mastercard® card does carry a high variable APR (24.99%). If you typically maintain carry a balance, you can expect to pay quite a bit in interest.

10. Best unsecured credit card for bad credit: Credit One Bank® Unsecured Platinum Visa® Credit Card

The Credit One Bank® Unsecured Platinum Visa® Credit Card's lack of a deposit requirement, cash back rewards, flexible payment policy and the ability to build or rebuild credit put it at the top of CreditCards.com's list in the unsecured card category.

Best features:

When used, the Credit One Bank® Unsecured Platinum Visa® sends regular reports to the 3 major credit bureaus, helping to build your credit.

This card offers free online access to your credit score and credit report summary, which can help you track your progress.

Cardholders earn 1% cash back for gas or groceries purchases.

Who should get this card:

This card is ideal for the individual who wants to build credit while earning cash-back rewards for gas or grocery purchases. But if you often miss payments or typically carry a balance, the high fees on this card could quickly cancel out any rewards earned.

The Credit One Bank® Unsecured Visa® Credit Card includes an annual fee that ranges between $0 and $75 for the 1st year and between $0 and $99 for each following year. It has a variable APR that ranges between 15.65% and 24.15%.

Today's Best Credit Cards Card Category APR Chase Freedom Unlimited Overall Rewards 14.24% to 23.24% variable Chase Sapphire Reserve Travel and Airline Rewards 16.24% and 23.24% variable Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express Cash-Back Rewards 13.24% and 23.24% variable Chase Slate® Balance Transfer 13.24% to 23.24% variable Citi Simplicity® 0% APR Intro Period 13.24% to 23.24% variable Citi® Double Cash No Annual Fee Rewards 13.24% and 23.24% variable Chase Sapphire Preferred® Points Rewards 16.24% to 23.24% variable Chase Ink Business Preferred Business Card 16.24% to 21.24% variable Capital One® Secured Mastercard® Secured Card for Bad Credit 24.99% variable Credit One Bank® Unsecured Platinum Visa® Unsecured Card for Bad Credit 15.65% and 24.15%

