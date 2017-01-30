ESB Professional/Shutterstock.com

Use this page to look up the conforming and FHA loan limits in every county. Any mortgage for more than the county's loan limit is a jumbo loan.

Jumbo loan A mortgage for more than the conforming limit set by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. In most counties, any mortgage of more than $424,100 is a jumbo loan. In counties with high home prices, the conforming limit is higher -- up to $636,150.

For years, the interest rates on jumbo loans were consistently higher than the rates on conforming and FHA mortgages. But that changed during the recovery from the mortgage and real-estate meltdown of 2007 and 2008. Since then, interest rates on jumbo loans have been comparable to rates on comparable conforming loans. One main reason: Lending standards for jumbo loans tend to be more strict, with bigger down payments required.

Use Bankrate's mortgage calculator to see how different loan amounts, interest rates and term lengths affect the mortgage payment.

RATE SEARCH: Ready to shop for a mortgage? Find the best deal today.