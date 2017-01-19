kikovic/Shutterstock.com

Inflation is creeping upward and wages are increasing modestly. Still, that wasn't enough to push mortgage rates higher this week.

Instead, they went down, just a little, for the third week in a row.

The Consumer Price Index rose 2.1 percent in 2016, which is just above the inflation target set by the Federal Reserve. The core CPI -- all items except the volatile categories of food and energy -- went up 2.2 percent last year.

The slight increase in inflation is probably related to the problems that businesses have in finding good employees. On Wednesday, the Fed released its latest Beige Book, an eight-times-a-year summary of the nation's economic activity.

From the Beige Book: "District reports cited widespread difficulties in finding workers for skilled positions; several also noted problems recruiting for less-skilled jobs." Additionally, it said that wage pressures increased in many parts of the country.

Isn't wage pressure a good thing?

The Fed said its business contacts "expect labor markets to continue to tighten in 2017, with wage pressures likely to rise and the pace of hiring to hold steady or increase."

As for inflation, the Beige Book said businesses in many places "expect further modest increases in input costs and selling prices in 2017."

And the Bureau of Labor Statistics says rents went up 0.3 percent in December, the same increase as in November. And the price index for education went up 0.5 percent in December -- surprising no one who has a kid in college.

This week's mortgage rates

The benchmark 30-year fixed-rate mortgage fell this week to 4.18 percent from 4.20 percent, according to Bankrate's weekly survey of large lenders. A year ago, it was 3.98 percent. Four weeks ago, the rate was 4.31 percent. The 30-year fixed-rate average for this week is 0.14 percentage points below the 52-week high of 4.32 percent, and is 0.66 percentage points higher than the 52-week low of 3.52 percent.

The 30-year fixed mortgages in this week's survey had an average total of 0.25 discount and origination points.

Over the past 52 weeks, the 30-year fixed has averaged 3.8 percent. This week's rate is 0.38 percentage points higher than the 52-week average.

The benchmark 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was flat at 3.41 percent.

The benchmark 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage fell to 3.45 percent from 3.52 percent.

The benchmark 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgagewas flat at 4.24 percent.