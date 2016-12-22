Find high yield CD rates below or read the latest certificate of deposits analysis here.
Rates on certificates of deposit remained unchanged in Bankrate's weekly survey of CD rates.
The five-year CD yield stayed at 0.83 percent. The typical one-year CD yield remained at 0.31 percent for the 13th straight week.
For a deposit of $100,000, the average one-year jumbo CD yield stayed at 0.34 percent for the 14th week. The five-year jumbo CD yield held at 0.88 percent for the third straight week.
The average money market account yield stayed at 0.11 percent for the 32nd consecutive week.
A certificate of deposit, or CD, is one of the safest and most predictable investments around. As long as the CD is backed by the FDIC, it's guaranteed not to lose principal, and in most cases, investors can count on earning a stable return for the full term of the CD. Find out more about the factors that you need to consider when choosing a CD below.
The length of time until the CD matures and the money deposited within can be withdrawn without penalty.
Short for annual percentage yield, APY is the total return of the CD per year, taking into account the beneficial effect of compounding.
The percentage of the CD's principal paid out annually in interest. Does not take into account the effect of compounding.
The minimum amount of money you need to open a particular CD. Banks may be willing to pay higher rates of interest on CDs with higher minimum deposits.
Short for Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the FDIC is an independent government-backed agency that covers the deposits of accountholders at FDIC-insured banks. FDIC-insured deposits are backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government, and since the agency was established in 1933, no depositor has lost a single cent of insured principal.