Mortgage Rates for December 22

Find and compare home loan rates below or read the latest mortgage rates analysis.

Important information about our rate tables

About our Mortgage Rate Tables: The above mortgage loan information is provided to, or obtained by, Bankrate. Some lenders provide their mortgage loan terms to Bankrate for advertising purposes and Bankrate receives compensation from those advertisers (our "Advertisers"). Other lenders' terms are gathered by Bankrate through its own research of available mortgage loan terms and that information is displayed in our rate table for applicable criteria. In the above table, an Advertiser listing can be identified and distinguished from other listings because it includes a "Next" button that can be used to click-through to the Advertiser's own website or a phone number for the Advertiser.

Availability of Advertised Terms: Each Advertiser is responsible for the accuracy and availability of its own advertised terms. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any loan term shown above. However, Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of the advertised terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. Click here for rate criteria by loan product.

Loan Terms for Bankrate.com Customers: Advertisers may have different loan terms on their own website from those advertised through Bankrate.com. To receive the Bankrate.com rate, you must identify yourself to the Advertiser as a Bankrate.com customer. This will typically be done by phone so you should look for the Advertiser's phone number when you click-through to their website. In addition, credit unions may require membership.

Loans Above $417,000 May Have Different Loan Terms: If you are seeking a loan for more than $417,000, lenders in certain locations may be able to provide terms that are different from those shown in the table above. You should confirm your terms with the lender for your requested loan amount.

Taxes and Insurance Excluded from Loan Terms: The loan terms (APR and Payment examples) shown above do not include amounts for taxes or insurance premiums. Your monthly payment amount will be greater if taxes and insurance premiums are included.

Consumer Satisfaction: If you have used Bankrate.com and have not received the advertised loan terms or otherwise been dissatisfied with your experience with any Advertiser, we want to hear from you. Please click here to provide your comments to Bankrate Quality Control.

Average Mortgage Rates

Mortgage rates change on a daily basis, and getting a mortgage when rates are low may save you thousands of dollars over the life of the loan. Find average rates for various mortgage products, and compare rate fluctuations over time, using our table below.
Average Mortgage Rates
Product Rate Change Last week
30 yr fixed mtg 4.16% + 0.11 4.05%
15 yr fixed mtg 3.31% + 0.11 3.20%
30 yr fixed jumbo mtg 4.54% + 0.10 4.44%
30 yr fixed mtg refi 4.22% + 0.15 4.07%
Last update: 12/22/2016
The rate you'll receive on a mortgage depends on several variables: your credit score, the loan type, loan amount, points, location and down payment. And when it comes to mortgage products, the shorter the loan term, the less you'll pay in interest over the life of the loan. Longer loans - like 30-year fixed-rate mortgages, for example - typically come with higher rates and steeper interest costs. But the monthly payments are lower than for shorter-term products, like 15-year loans. A 30-year loan will cost less each month than a 15-year mortgage with the same loan balance because the payoff horizon is spread over 15 more years. The type of loan product you choose will depend on what you can afford monthly in principal, interest, property taxes, insurance and other costs.
Mortgage Rates Help

Getting a mortgage loan is a big commitment. Learn about all the variables involved in getting a mortgage and the impact these variables have on your interest rate. Before buying your new home, you can find the most common variables that go into calculating estimated monthly payments and interest rates provided here.

  • Purchase/Refinance

    Click "Purchase" if you are buying a home. Click "Refinance" if you own a home and you want to replace your mortgage with another loan at a different rate and terms.

  • Loan type

    Select which type of mortgage you are shopping for: a 30-year fixed-rate loan, a 15-year fixed, an FHA-insured loan, an adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) with an introductory rate lasting 5 or 7 years, a 20-year fixed, and 10-year fixed or a 30-year Veterans Affairs loan.

  • Amount

    Type the amount you want to borrow. The default is $165,000, but you should enter your own number.

  • Down payment

    Select the percentage that is closest to your down payment. If your down payment is between these numbers, select the lower one. Example: If you are making a 12 percent down payment, select "10% down" and not "15% down."

  • Credit score

    If you know your credit score, select the range that your score belongs to. The best rates and terms go to borrowers with credit scores of 740 and higher, and borrowers in the 720 to 739 range can get very good deals, too.

  • Points

    Select the range of discount points that you are willing to pay. Discount points are an upfront fee that you pay to get a lower interest rate. One point is 1 percent of the loan amount. On a $100,000 mortgage, if you pay 1 point, you pay an upfront fee of $1,000.

  • Place

    Write your city and state. You might see a bigger selection if you choose the nearest large city.

Mortgage Rates Trend Analysis

4.31%
30 yr fixed mtg
0.24
Average points

Interest Rate Roundup

Mortgages

  • 30-year fixed: 4.31%
  • Average points: 0.24

Mortgage rates rose this week, according to Bankrate's latest survey of large lenders.

The benchmark 30-year fixed-rate mortgage floated up 13 basis points to 4.31 percent. The benchmark 15-year fixed-rate mortgage added 14 basis points to 3.56 percent.

A basis point is one-hundredth of 1 percent.

The typical 30-year fixed-rate jumbo rose 17 basis points to 4.36 percent. For the purposes of Bankrate's survey, a jumbo mortgage is a loan that is at least $650,000.

The average 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage added 11 basis points to 3.56 percent. With a 5/1 ARM, the rate is fixed for five years and adjusted annually thereafter.

Mortgage applications rose 2.5 percent from a week ago, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association.

Calculators

View All Calculators
Mortgage Resources