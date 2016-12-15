Rates Blog

Interest rates remain level on savings, CDs

Posted: 11 am ET

Savers will mostly be earning the exact same rates on their savings after this week. Average rates on two common savings products, 1-year certificates of deposit and money market accounts, stayed flat. The average rate on longer-term 5-year CDs stayed the same.

MMA rates stand pat

This week's survey showed money-market accounts , which are savings accounts that often pay higher rates than conventional savings accounts and come with limited check writing privileges, are currently paying an average of 0.11 percent interest. That's unchanged from last week.

A month ago, the average rate was the same as it is now. A year ago, the average rate was 0.10 percent.

Savers have had a rough time of it since the post-financial crisis decline in interest rates. While it's unlikely you'll find rates anywhere near pre-recession levels, shopping around can still get you a deposit rate that's multiple times the national average.

1-year CD rates stay put

The average interest rate on 1-year CDs stood pat at 0.31 percent this week. That's higher than the 52-week average of 0.29 percent.

A month ago, the average rate was the same as it is now. A year ago, the average rate was 0.27 percent.

Longer maturities followed suit. The average rate for a 5-year CD was unchanged at 0.82 percent. A month ago, the average 5-year rate was 0.81 percent. A year ago, it was 0.84 percent. Rates on three-year CDs, which split the difference between 1-year CDs, remained the same at 0.54 percent.

As you may have noticed, the longer that maturity is on the CD, the better the rate of interest you can expect to earn. There's no such thing as a free lunch, however; if you need to access the money before the term is up, you'll likely pay an early-withdrawal penalty, and if rates rise, you'll be locked into that lower rate for a while. One way to mitigate those risks while still earning a decent return is through CD laddering.

Also, don't forget FDIC insurance is a must-have for CDs, money market accounts and other deposit products. And if you find a rate you like but feel a little worried about its safety and soundness, Bankrate's free Safe & Sound ratings can help you do some digging into its financial situation.

