Rates Blog

Multiple important mortgage rates were higher in the Miami area this week.
Benchmark 30-year rate higher in Miami
The average rate on the benchmark 30-year fixed-rate mortgage for the Miami area climbed to 4.23 percent, according to Bankrate's national survey of large lenders. Not only did the local rate top the national average rate of 4.18 percent, it was up 5 basis points from last week. A basis point is one-hundredth of 1 percentage point.
The mortgages in the survey for the current week had an average of 0.22 discount and origination points.
"With the 30-year fixed rising, it means that homebuyers and refinancers will find it pricier to borrow," says Holden Lewis, Bankrate's senior mortgage analyst.
The growth in the mortgage rate raised 30-year fixed-rate monthly payments on a hypothetical $165,000 mortgage to $809.77, an increase of $4.83 from last week.
Other Miami mortgage types mixed
The rate for 30-year jumbo mortgages also ticked up this week, up 4 points to 4.21 percent. Jumbo mortgages are used for loan amounts above limits set by the Federal Housing Finance Agency; for the Miami area, that limit is $417,000.
The average rate for 15-year fixed-rate mortgages climbed 2 basis points as well, reaching 3.36 percent. Monthly payments on a hypothetical $165,000, 15-year fixed-rate mortgage followed rates upward, rising $1.61 to $1,168.24.
"Because the 15-year fixed is a popular mortgage for homeowners who want to refinance, the increase means that a refi is less profitable than it would have been before the rate rise," says Lewis.
The benchmark 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage rate remained consistent at 3.33 percent this week. 5/1 ARMs allow homeowners to pay a fixed rate for the first five years, and the rate adjusts once per year every year after. They are the most popular type of variable-rate mortgage.
Weekly mortgage survey
|Results from Bankrate's survey of mortgage lenders conducted 12/14/2016. Monthly payments are for a $165,000 loan. The jumbo rate is for the minimum jumbo loan amount of $417,000 in the Miami area.
|30-year fixed
|15-year fixed
|5-year ARM
|30-year jumbo
|This week's rate:
|4.23%
|3.36%
|3.33%
|4.21%
|Change from last week:
|+0.05
|+0.02
|N/C
|+0.04
|Monthly payment:
|$809.77
|$1,168.24
|$725.35
|$2,041.64
|Change from last week:
|+$4.83
|+$1.61
|N/C
|+$9.75
