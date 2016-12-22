Refinancing isn't right for everyone. Weigh these points before deciding. Read more
|WSJ Prime Rate
|3.25
|Federal Discount Rate
|0.75
|6-month LIBOR Rate
|0.44
|1-year LIBOR Rate
|0.77
|Product
|Rate
|Change
|Last week
|30 yr fixed mtg refi
|4.22%
|0.15
|4.07%
|15 yr fixed mtg refi
|3.34%
|0.13
|3.21%