Credit Cards Blog

Someday we hope a credit card company will offer it all -- a low APR, triple rewards and balance transfer periods that last for years. We're not there yet, but some cards come close.

The best Citibank credit cards come packed with extras. From generous cash-back rewards to lengthy balance transfer offers, there's something for nearly every type of spender.

The experts at CreditCards.com picked their favorite credit cards from a number of categories. Here are the best Citibank credit cards on their list.

Best Citibank credit cards Card Why it's good Category Citi Double Cash 1% cash back on all purchases; 1% cash back when you pay your bill on time Cash-back card Citi Diamond Preferred 21 months interest free on purchases, balance transfers Balance-transfer card Citi AAdvantage Platinum Select Two airline miles per $1 spent on American Airlines purchases Airline card Citi Hilton HHonors Reserve 10 points per $1 spent at Hilton hotels Hotel card

Citi Double Cash

This card has a simple rewards structure with no categories to track, no cap on cash back and no annual fee.

Highlights:

Earn cash back twice: 1 percent on general purchases and 1 percent when you pay your bill on time. Two percent cash-back on everything makes this an industry-leading card for cash back on general purchases.

Pay no interest on balance transfers for 18 months.

Register your purchases online through the Citi Price Rewind program and the company will search for lower prices on those items and refund you the difference on better deals.

Who should get this card

This card is best for those seeking an affordable cash-back card with generous rewards on all purchases and an easy-to-use rewards structure. There's no chasing bonus categories, no rotating categories and no annual fee.

This card charges a variable APR of 13.49 to 23.49 percent.

If you typically carry a balance, or often fail to pay on time, this may not be the card for you. There's also no sign-up bonus, something you'll find on other competing cards.

Citi Diamond Preferred

Although there are other cards with lower standard interest rates, Citi Diamond Preferred stands out for its lengthy interest-free introductory period for purchases and balance transfers -- and its attached perks.

Highlights:

The introductory no-interest period on both purchases and balance transfers is a whopping 21 months -- the longest available offer out there.

There's no annual fee and a variable rate APR of 13.24 to 23.24 percent.

Perks include Citi’s concierge service, which includes extras like pre-sale access to concerts and other events, and Citi Price Rewind, which will automatically refund the difference if you find a lower price elsewhere on an item you already bought.

Who should get this card

This card is the stuff that balance transfer dreams are made of. Pay down your existing debt or make that expensive purchase and get nearly two years to pay it off interest-free.

You'll have to mind the balance transfer fee, which is $5 or 3 percent of the balance you plan to transfer. And if you plan to carry a balance after the promotional period expires, note that you might be able to find a better interest rate elsewhere.

Citi AAdvantage Platinum Select

This card earns high marks for its outstanding rewards program and generous sign-up bonus. It also offers a number of airport and in-flight perks.

Highlights:

Get two miles for every $1 spent on American Airlines purchases; get one mile per $1 spent on all other purchases.

Earn 30,000 miles when you spend $1,000 within the first three months of opening the account.

Get a 10 percent rebate on redeemed miles each year, capped at 10,000 miles.

Who should get this card

If you frequently fly American Airlines, this card is hard to beat for its generous rewards program and perks like priority boarding and free checked bags for you and up to four others in your party. Also, if you use the generous sign-up bonus toward a trip abroad, this card has no foreign transaction fees.

But unless you almost exclusively use American Airlines, this may not be the best card for you as the rewards are not transferable to another airline or program. Note the $95 annual fee, which could cut into the total value of your rewards. The APR is a variable 16.24 to 24.24 percent.

Citi Hilton HHonors Reserve

The Hilton HHonors Reserve card comes with some significant bonuses and a rewards program tailored for travelers.

Highlights:

Earn 10 points per $1 spent at properties in the Hilton portfolio, which includes over a dozen brands like Waldorf Astoria, Doubletree and Embassy Suites.

Earn five points per $1 spent on airline and car rentals and three points per $1 spent on all other purchases.

Earn two free weekend night certificates after making $2,500 in purchases within the first four months of opening the account.

Who should get this card

If you’re a frequent traveler and don’t mind staying within the Hilton portfolio, you can earn free stays, upgrades and get perks like free hotel internet access.

Although Hilton HHonors points tend to be worth significantly less than other rewards programs, the company has rolled out a flexible redemption program that allows you to use any combination of points and money to pay for a stay.

There is an annual $95 fee so unless you travel or spend enough to earn rewards worth more than the carrying cost of the card, you may want to consider a less-expensive cash-back card. The APR is 15.74 percent.

