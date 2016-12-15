Rates Blog

Mortgage rates in New York City

Posted: 11 am ET

A number of closely watched mortgage rates climbed higher in the New York metro area this week.

Key 30-year rate higher in New York metro

The average rate on the benchmark 30-year fixed-rate mortgage for the New York metro area increased to 4.20 percent, according to Bankrate's national survey of large lenders. Not only did the local rate rise 4 basis points from last week, but it was more than the national average rate of 4.18 percent. A basis point is one-hundredth of 1 percentage point.

The mortgages in this week's survey averaged 0.13 discount and origination points.

"With the 30-year fixed rising, it means that homebuyers and refinancers will find it more costly to borrow," says Holden Lewis, Bankrate's senior mortgage analyst.

The growth in the mortgage rate punched up 30-year fixed-rate monthly payments on a hypothetical $165,000 mortgage to $806.88, an uptick of $3.86 from last week.

No clear direction for other New York metro mortgage types

Conversely, the average rate for 30-year jumbo mortgages fell this week, ticking down 1 basis point to 4.05 percent. Jumbo mortgages are used for loan amounts above limits set by the Federal Housing Finance Agency; for the New York metro area, that limit is $625,500.

The average rate for 15-year fixed-rate mortgages climbed 2 basis points, reaching 3.44 percent. Monthly payments on a hypothetical $165,000, 15-year fixed-rate mortgage moved up with rates, scaling up $1.62 to $1,174.70.

"Because the 15-year fixed is a popular mortgage for homeowners who want to refinance, the increase means that a refi is less advantageous than it would have been before the rate rise," says Lewis.

The benchmark 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage rate dropped 1 basis point this week, to 3.42 percent. The most common type of variable-rate mortgage, 5/1 ARMs allow homeowners to pay a fixed rate for the first five years, and the rate adjusts once per year every year after.

