Rates Blog

Mortgage rates in Phoenix

Posted: 12 pm ET

Mortgage rates moved in different directions in the Phoenix area this week.

Benchmark 30-year rate rises in Phoenix

According to Bankrate's national survey of large lenders, the average rate on the benchmark 30-year fixed-rate mortgage for the Phoenix area grew to 4.30 percent. Not only did the local rate trend up 5 basis points from last week, but it was higher than the national average rate of 4.18 percent. A basis point is one-hundredth of 1 percentage point.

The mortgages in the survey for the current week had an average of 0.16 discount and origination points.

"With the 30-year fixed rising, it means that homebuyers and refinancers will find their borrowing costs have grown," says Holden Lewis, Bankrate's senior mortgage analyst.

The climb in the mortgage rate punched up 30-year fixed-rate monthly payments on a hypothetical $165,000 mortgage to $816.54, an increase of $4.85 from last week.

No clear direction for other Phoenix mortgage types

The rate for 30-year jumbo mortgages also ticked up this week, ramping up 8 points to 4.29 percent. Jumbo mortgages are used for loan amounts above limits set by the Federal Housing Finance Agency; for the Phoenix area, that limit is $417,000.

The average rate for 15-year fixed-rate mortgages held put at 3.49 percent. Monthly payments on a hypothetical $165,000 15-year fixed-rate mortgage held, staying at $1,178.75.

"The 15-year fixed is a popular mortgage for homeowners who want to refinance. Rates staying put doesn't mean much either way for refinancers thinking about locking soon," says Lewis.

The benchmark 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage rate held at 3.58 percent this week. The most common type of variable-rate mortgage, 5/1 ARMs allow property owners to pay a fixed rate for the first five years, and the rate adjusts once per year every year after.

RATE SEARCH: Compare mortgage rates in your area now.