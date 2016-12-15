Rates Blog

Finance Blogs » Rates Blog » Mortgage rates in Phoenix

Mortgage rates in Phoenix

By Claes Bell · Bankrate.com
Thursday, December 15, 2016
Posted: 12 pm ET

Mortgage rates moved in different directions in the Phoenix area this week.

Benchmark 30-year rate rises in Phoenix

According to Bankrate's national survey of large lenders, the average rate on the benchmark 30-year fixed-rate mortgage for the Phoenix area grew to 4.30 percent. Not only did the local rate trend up 5 basis points from last week, but it was higher than the national average rate of 4.18 percent. A basis point is one-hundredth of 1 percentage point.

The mortgages in the survey for the current week had an average of 0.16 discount and origination points.

"With the 30-year fixed rising, it means that homebuyers and refinancers will find their borrowing costs have grown," says Holden Lewis, Bankrate's senior mortgage analyst.

The climb in the mortgage rate punched up 30-year fixed-rate monthly payments on a hypothetical $165,000 mortgage to $816.54, an increase of $4.85 from last week.

Check Mortgage Rates

No clear direction for other Phoenix mortgage types

The rate for 30-year jumbo mortgages also ticked up this week, ramping up 8 points to 4.29 percent. Jumbo mortgages are used for loan amounts above limits set by the Federal Housing Finance Agency; for the Phoenix area, that limit is $417,000.

The average rate for 15-year fixed-rate mortgages held put at 3.49 percent. Monthly payments on a hypothetical $165,000 15-year fixed-rate mortgage held, staying at $1,178.75.

"The 15-year fixed is a popular mortgage for homeowners who want to refinance. Rates staying put doesn't mean much either way for refinancers thinking about locking soon," says Lewis.

The benchmark 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage rate held at 3.58 percent this week. The most common type of variable-rate mortgage, 5/1 ARMs allow property owners to pay a fixed rate for the first five years, and the rate adjusts once per year every year after.

RATE SEARCH: Compare mortgage rates in your area now.

Weekly mortgage survey
Results from Bankrate's survey of mortgage lenders conducted 12/14/2016. Monthly payments are for a $165,000 loan. The jumbo rate is for the minimum jumbo loan amount of $417,000 in the Phoenix area.
30-year fixed 15-year fixed 5-year ARM 30-year jumbo
This week's rate: 4.30% 3.49% 3.58% 4.29%
Change from last week: +0.05 N/C N/C +0.08
Monthly payment: $816.54 $1,178.75 $748.31 $2,061.17
Change from last week: +$4.85 N/C N/C +$19.62

Related posts:

  1. Mortgage rates in Detroit
  2. Mortgage rates in Los Angeles
  3. Mortgage rates in San Francisco
  4. Mortgage rates in Boston
  5. Mortgage rates in Houston
«
»
Bankrate wants to hear from you and encourages comments. We ask that you stay on topic, respect other people's opinions, and avoid profanity, offensive statements, and illegal content. Please keep in mind that we reserve the right to (but are not obligated to) edit or delete your comments. Please avoid posting private or confidential information, and also keep in mind that anything you post may be disclosed, published, transmitted or reused.

By submitting a post, you agree to be bound by Bankrate's terms of use. Please refer to Bankrate's privacy policy for more information regarding Bankrate's privacy practices.
9 Comments
Jordan
June 24, 2014 at 6:30 pm

If the demand for home purchases is down, and it continues that way for the rest of the year, what does that mean for Mortgage rates? Will they go up, down, or hover around the current rates?

Prem Sagar
March 04, 2014 at 6:05 am

Hi,

What is rate of Auto loan or Home loan?

Can i have a call on 8875002242

Thanks
Prem