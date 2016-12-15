Rates Blog

A number of closely watched mortgage rates floated higher in the Philadelphia area this week.
Benchmark 30-year rate up in Philadelphia
According to Bankrate's national survey of large lenders, the average rate on the benchmark 30-year fixed-rate mortgage for the Philadelphia area climbed to 4.30 percent. Not only did the local rate end up exceeding the national average rate of 4.18 percent, it was up 2 basis points from last week. A basis point is one-hundredth of 1 percentage point.
The mortgages in this week's survey had an average of 0.23 discount and origination points.
"With the 30-year fixed rising, it means that homebuyers and refinancers will find it pricier to borrow," says Holden Lewis, Bankrate's senior mortgage analyst.
The climb in the mortgage rate raised 30-year fixed-rate monthly payments on a hypothetical $165,000 mortgage to $816.54, an addition of $1.94 from last week.
Other Philadelphia mortgage types rise
The rate for 30-year jumbo mortgages also trended up this week, trending up 6 basis points to 4.22 percent. Jumbo mortgages are used for loan amounts above limits set by the Federal Housing Finance Agency; for the Philadelphia area, that limit is $417,000.
The average rate for 15-year fixed-rate mortgages climbed to 3.43 percent, rising 3 basis points from last week. Monthly payments on a hypothetical $165,000, 15-year fixed-rate mortgage followed rates upward, ratcheting up $2.43 to $1,173.89.
"Because the 15-year fixed is a popular mortgage for homeowners who want to refinance, the increase means that a refi is less beneficial than it would have been before the rate rise," says Lewis.
The benchmark 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage rate climbed 3 basis points this week, increasing to 3.45 percent. The most common variety of variable-rate mortgage, 5/1 ARMs allow homeowners to pay a fixed rate for the first five years, and the rate adjusts once per year every year after.
RATE SEARCH: Compare mortgage rates in your area now.
|
Weekly mortgage survey
|Results from Bankrate's survey of mortgage lenders conducted 12/14/2016. Monthly payments are for a $165,000 loan. The jumbo rate is for the minimum jumbo loan amount of $417,000 in the Philadelphia area.
|30-year fixed
|15-year fixed
|5-year ARM
|30-year jumbo
|This week's rate:
|4.30%
|3.43%
|3.45%
|4.22%
|Change from last week:
|+0.02
|+0.03
|+0.03
|+0.06
|Monthly payment:
|$816.54
|$1,173.89
|$736.33
|$2,044.07
|Change from last week:
|+$1.94
|+$2.43
|+$2.76
|+$14.65
Fortunately, GOBankingRates makes the financing process easier by helping you find the best mortgage loan rates Philadelphia has to offer.