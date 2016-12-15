Rates Blog

Mortgage rates in Philadelphia

Posted: 11 am ET

A number of closely watched mortgage rates floated higher in the Philadelphia area this week.

Benchmark 30-year rate up in Philadelphia

According to Bankrate's national survey of large lenders, the average rate on the benchmark 30-year fixed-rate mortgage for the Philadelphia area climbed to 4.30 percent. Not only did the local rate end up exceeding the national average rate of 4.18 percent, it was up 2 basis points from last week. A basis point is one-hundredth of 1 percentage point.

The mortgages in this week's survey had an average of 0.23 discount and origination points.

"With the 30-year fixed rising, it means that homebuyers and refinancers will find it pricier to borrow," says Holden Lewis, Bankrate's senior mortgage analyst.

The climb in the mortgage rate raised 30-year fixed-rate monthly payments on a hypothetical $165,000 mortgage to $816.54, an addition of $1.94 from last week.

Other Philadelphia mortgage types rise

The rate for 30-year jumbo mortgages also trended up this week, trending up 6 basis points to 4.22 percent. Jumbo mortgages are used for loan amounts above limits set by the Federal Housing Finance Agency; for the Philadelphia area, that limit is $417,000.

The average rate for 15-year fixed-rate mortgages climbed to 3.43 percent, rising 3 basis points from last week. Monthly payments on a hypothetical $165,000, 15-year fixed-rate mortgage followed rates upward, ratcheting up $2.43 to $1,173.89.

"Because the 15-year fixed is a popular mortgage for homeowners who want to refinance, the increase means that a refi is less beneficial than it would have been before the rate rise," says Lewis.

The benchmark 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage rate climbed 3 basis points this week, increasing to 3.45 percent. The most common variety of variable-rate mortgage, 5/1 ARMs allow homeowners to pay a fixed rate for the first five years, and the rate adjusts once per year every year after.

RATE SEARCH: Compare mortgage rates in your area now.