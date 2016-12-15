Rates Blog

Finance Blogs » Rates Blog » Mortgage rates in Philadelphia

Mortgage rates in Philadelphia

By Claes Bell · Bankrate.com
Thursday, December 15, 2016
Posted: 11 am ET

A number of closely watched mortgage rates floated higher in the Philadelphia area this week.

Benchmark 30-year rate up in Philadelphia

According to Bankrate's national survey of large lenders, the average rate on the benchmark 30-year fixed-rate mortgage for the Philadelphia area climbed to 4.30 percent. Not only did the local rate end up exceeding the national average rate of 4.18 percent, it was up 2 basis points from last week. A basis point is one-hundredth of 1 percentage point.

The mortgages in this week's survey had an average of 0.23 discount and origination points.

"With the 30-year fixed rising, it means that homebuyers and refinancers will find it pricier to borrow," says Holden Lewis, Bankrate's senior mortgage analyst.

The climb in the mortgage rate raised 30-year fixed-rate monthly payments on a hypothetical $165,000 mortgage to $816.54, an addition of $1.94 from last week.

Check Mortgage Rates

Other Philadelphia mortgage types rise

The rate for 30-year jumbo mortgages also trended up this week, trending up 6 basis points to 4.22 percent. Jumbo mortgages are used for loan amounts above limits set by the Federal Housing Finance Agency; for the Philadelphia area, that limit is $417,000.

The average rate for 15-year fixed-rate mortgages climbed to 3.43 percent, rising 3 basis points from last week. Monthly payments on a hypothetical $165,000, 15-year fixed-rate mortgage followed rates upward, ratcheting up $2.43 to $1,173.89.

"Because the 15-year fixed is a popular mortgage for homeowners who want to refinance, the increase means that a refi is less beneficial than it would have been before the rate rise," says Lewis.

The benchmark 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage rate climbed 3 basis points this week, increasing to 3.45 percent. The most common variety of variable-rate mortgage, 5/1 ARMs allow homeowners to pay a fixed rate for the first five years, and the rate adjusts once per year every year after.

RATE SEARCH: Compare mortgage rates in your area now.

Weekly mortgage survey
Results from Bankrate's survey of mortgage lenders conducted 12/14/2016. Monthly payments are for a $165,000 loan. The jumbo rate is for the minimum jumbo loan amount of $417,000 in the Philadelphia area.
30-year fixed 15-year fixed 5-year ARM 30-year jumbo
This week's rate: 4.30% 3.43% 3.45% 4.22%
Change from last week: +0.02 +0.03 +0.03 +0.06
Monthly payment: $816.54 $1,173.89 $736.33 $2,044.07
Change from last week: +$1.94 +$2.43 +$2.76 +$14.65

Related posts:

  1. Mortgage rates in Boston
  2. Mortgage rates in San Francisco
  3. Mortgage rates in Detroit
  4. Mortgage rates in Washington, DC
  5. Mortgage rates in Atlanta
«
»
Bankrate wants to hear from you and encourages comments. We ask that you stay on topic, respect other people's opinions, and avoid profanity, offensive statements, and illegal content. Please keep in mind that we reserve the right to (but are not obligated to) edit or delete your comments. Please avoid posting private or confidential information, and also keep in mind that anything you post may be disclosed, published, transmitted or reused.

By submitting a post, you agree to be bound by Bankrate's terms of use. Please refer to Bankrate's privacy policy for more information regarding Bankrate's privacy practices.
9 Comments
Archie Pendon
September 01, 2016 at 2:43 am

Fortunately, GOBankingRates makes the financing process easier by helping you find the best mortgage loan rates Philadelphia has to offer.

Add a comment

(Comments may take 5-10 minutes to appear)