Rates Blog

Multiple key mortgage rates trended upward in the Chicago area this week.
Key 30-year rate ticks up in Chicago
The average rate on the benchmark 30-year fixed-rate mortgage for the Chicago area advanced to 4.20 percent, according to Bankrate's national survey of large lenders. Not only did the local rate trend up 6 basis points from last week, but it eclipsed the national average rate of 4.18 percent. A basis point is one-hundredth of 1 percentage point.
This week, the mortgages averaged 0.10 discount and origination points.
"With the 30-year fixed rising, it means that homebuyers and refinancers will find it more expensive to borrow," says Holden Lewis, Bankrate's senior mortgage analyst.
The climb in the mortgage rate lifted 30-year fixed-rate monthly payments on a hypothetical $165,000 mortgage to $806.88, an increase of $5.79 from last week.
Other Chicago mortgage types go higher
The rate for 30-year jumbo mortgages also rose this week, rising 5 basis points to 4.12 percent. Jumbo mortgages are used for loan amounts above limits set by the Federal Housing Finance Agency; for the Chicago area, that limit is $417,000.
The average rate for 15-year fixed-rate mortgages climbed to 3.47 percent, growing 5 basis points from last week. Monthly payments on a hypothetical $165,000, 15-year fixed-rate mortgage ticked up along with rates, increasing $4.05 to $1,177.13.
"Because the 15-year fixed is a popular mortgage for homeowners who want to refinance, the increase means that a refi is less profitable than it would have been before the rate rise," says Lewis.
The benchmark 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage rate climbed to 3.25 percent this week, a rise of 9 basis points. The most common type of variable-rate mortgage, 5/1 ARMs allow property owners to pay a fixed rate for the first five years, and the rate adjusts once per year every year after.
|
Weekly mortgage survey
|Results from Bankrate's survey of mortgage lenders conducted 12/14/2016. Monthly payments are for a $165,000 loan. The jumbo rate is for the minimum jumbo loan amount of $417,000 in the Chicago area.
|30-year fixed
|15-year fixed
|5-year ARM
|30-year jumbo
|This week's rate:
|4.20%
|3.47%
|3.25%
|4.12%
|Change from last week:
|+0.06
|+0.05
|+0.09
|+0.05
|Monthly payment:
|$806.88
|$1,177.13
|$718.09
|$2,019.78
|Change from last week:
|+$5.79
|+$4.05
|+$8.18
|+$12.13
