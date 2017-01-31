PeopleImages.com/Getty Images

The traditional CD (certificate of deposit) remains the most popular type of certificate of deposit, but financial institutions also offer a variety of nontraditional CDs that can be more flexible than the regular kind. If you're willing to sacrifice some yield, you might find a CD option better suited to your financial needs.

But first, what is a CD (certificate of deposit)?

A certificate of deposit is what's known as a time deposit account; a bank agrees to pay interest at a certain rate if savers deposit their cash for a set term, or period of time.

RATE SEARCH: Shop today for the best CD rates.

Here are seven popular flavors of CDs:

Traditional CD Bump-up CD Liquid CD Zero-coupon CD Callable CD Brokerage CD High-yield CD

1. Traditional CD (certificate of deposit)

With a traditional CD, you deposit a fixed amount of money for a specific term and receive a predetermined interest rate. You have the option of cashing out at the end of the term, or rolling over the CD for another term. Most institutions allow you to add additional funds during the term or when rolling over.

Penalties for early withdrawal can be quite stiff and will cause you to lose interest and, possibly, principal. Federal regulations set only the minimum early withdrawal penalty for traditional CDs. There is no law preventing an institution from enacting tougher penalties, but they must be disclosed when the account is opened.

2. Bump-up CD (certificate of deposit)

This type of CD allows you to take advantage of a rising-rate environment. Suppose you buy a two-year CD at a given rate, and six months into the term the bank offers an additional quarter-point on the same investment. A bump-up CD gives you the option of telling the bank you want to get the higher rate for the remainder of the term. Institutions that offer this CD option usually allow only one bump-up per term.

The drawback is you may get a lower initial rate than on a traditional two-year CD. The longer it takes interest rates to rise, the longer it will take to make up for the earlier, lower-rate portion of the term. So be sure you have realistic expectations about the interest-rate environment before buying a bump-up CD.

3. Liquid CD (certificate of deposit)

These CDs offer consumers the opportunity to withdraw their money without incurring a penalty, although the depositor may have to maintain a minimum balance in the account. You can expect the interest rate on a liquid CD to be higher than the bank's money market rate, though it's usually lower than the rate on a traditional CD of the same term and minimum.

A key consideration when purchasing a liquid CD is how soon you can make a withdrawal after opening the account. Federal law requires that the money stay in the account for seven days before it can be withdrawn without penalty, but banks can set the first penalty-free withdrawal for any time beyond that.

Another thing to think about is the number of withdrawals allowed. You'll have to weigh the convenience of liquidity against whatever return you're sacrificing when compared to similar-term CDs without the liquidity feature.

RATE SEARCH: Compare rates at Bankrate today on two-, three- and five-year CDs, all on the same page!