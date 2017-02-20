Most people have taxes deducted from their paycheck by their employers automatically when they get paid.

But if you are self-employed, own a business or rent out a property, then more than likely you pay taxes on this type of income in estimated tax payments spread throughout the year.

What are estimated tax payments and what are their effects on your taxes?

How estimated tax payments work

Estimated tax payments are based upon the income from the previous tax year. Generally, you want to pay 100 percent of your previous year's taxes if you make under a certain amount and plan on making that same amount in the current tax year.

If you make over a certain amount, you must pay 110 percent of your previous year's taxes. This helps to ensure that you pay enough in taxes throughout the year and avoid facing an estimated tax penalty.

In addition, if you expect to make less in income for the current tax year, you can choose to only pay 90 percent of the estimated current year tax bill.

You should take care that you pay your full tax obligation or you could face an underpayment penalty. Once you have determined how much you need to pay for the next tax year, you should divide the total into four equal payments.

Who doesn't have to pay estimated tax payments?

Some individual taxpayers do not have to pay estimated tax payments if they had no tax liability for the previous tax year, the prior year covered a full 12-month period, and the taxpayer was a resident of the U.S. or a citizen for that span of time.

To determine if an individual has no tax liability, the person must have filed no tax return or their tax liability must have been zero for the previous tax year.

Penalties for underpayment

If your employer did not withhold enough of your income in taxes or you failed to make the proper estimated tax payment according to your payment schedule, you could face a penalty for underpayment. To avoid this penalty, you must pay the smaller of at least 90 percent of the taxes owed for the current year or 100 percent of the taxes shown on your tax return for the previous tax year.

Other factors that affect whether you pay a penalty include a failure to pay due to unusual circumstances, or if you retired or became disabled during the previous tax year. In both cases, the IRS considers the underpayment to have not been caused by willful neglect, but instead by reasonable causes.

Also, if you receive your income unevenly throughout the year, it is possible to avoid paying or at least lower the penalty by annualizing your income, which allows you to make unequal payments.

Annualizing your income

Sometimes you don't get paid until a certain time of the year, making it difficult to pay estimated tax payments throughout the year at the appointed times. In cases such as these, you should annualize your income, allowing you to pay taxes on your income as you earn it.

While more complicated than a normal filing, the extra paperwork involved lets you pay the tax on your income as you earn it.

Increase withholding

If you work at a regular job, another way to avoid an underpayment tax penalty is to have your employer withhold more in payroll taxes. Make sure it is enough to cover the untaxed income. This also works well if you file jointly with your spouse but only one of you has a job making income subject to withholding.