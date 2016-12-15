Rates Blog

Mortgage rates in Washington, DC

Posted: 12 pm ET

Several key mortgage rates ticked up in the D.C. metro area this week.

Key 30-year rate ticks up in D.C. metro

According to Bankrate's national survey of large lenders, the average rate on the benchmark 30-year fixed-rate mortgage for the D.C. metro area grew to 4.33 percent. Not only did the local rate trend up 3 basis points from last week, but it eclipsed the national average rate of 4.18 percent. A basis point is one-hundredth of 1 percentage point.

Mortgages in this week's survey had an average of 0.12 discount and origination points.

"With the 30-year fixed rising, it means that homebuyers and refinancers will find it more expensive to borrow," says Holden Lewis, Bankrate's senior mortgage analyst.

The increase in the mortgage rate elevated 30-year fixed-rate monthly payments on a hypothetical $165,000 mortgage to $819.45, an uptick of $2.91 from last week.

Other D.C. metro mortgage types mixed

Conversely, the average rate for 30-year jumbo mortgages, used for loans of $625,500 or higher, was flat this week, remaining at 4.16 percent. Jumbo mortgages are used for loan amounts above limits set by the Federal Housing Finance Agency; for the D.C. metro area, that limit is $625,500.

The average rate for 15-year fixed-rate mortgages ticked upward a remarkable 17 basis points, reaching 3.68 percent. Monthly payments on a hypothetical $165,000, 15-year fixed-rate mortgage increased along with rates, increasing $13.92 to $1,194.20.

"Because the 15-year fixed is a popular mortgage for homeowners who want to refinance, the increase means that a refi is less lucrative than it would have been before the rate rise," Lewis says.

The benchmark 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage rate ticked downwards 3 basis points this week, falling to 3.71 percent. The most common type of variable-rate mortgage, 5/1 ARMs allow homeowners to pay a fixed rate for the first five years, and the rate adjusts once per year every year after.

