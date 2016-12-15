Rates Blog

Several key mortgage rates ticked up in the D.C. metro area this week.
Key 30-year rate ticks up in D.C. metro
According to Bankrate's national survey of large lenders, the average rate on the benchmark 30-year fixed-rate mortgage for the D.C. metro area grew to 4.33 percent. Not only did the local rate trend up 3 basis points from last week, but it eclipsed the national average rate of 4.18 percent. A basis point is one-hundredth of 1 percentage point.
Mortgages in this week's survey had an average of 0.12 discount and origination points.
"With the 30-year fixed rising, it means that homebuyers and refinancers will find it more expensive to borrow," says Holden Lewis, Bankrate's senior mortgage analyst.
The increase in the mortgage rate elevated 30-year fixed-rate monthly payments on a hypothetical $165,000 mortgage to $819.45, an uptick of $2.91 from last week.
Other D.C. metro mortgage types mixed
Conversely, the average rate for 30-year jumbo mortgages, used for loans of $625,500 or higher, was flat this week, remaining at 4.16 percent. Jumbo mortgages are used for loan amounts above limits set by the Federal Housing Finance Agency; for the D.C. metro area, that limit is $625,500.
The average rate for 15-year fixed-rate mortgages ticked upward a remarkable 17 basis points, reaching 3.68 percent. Monthly payments on a hypothetical $165,000, 15-year fixed-rate mortgage increased along with rates, increasing $13.92 to $1,194.20.
"Because the 15-year fixed is a popular mortgage for homeowners who want to refinance, the increase means that a refi is less lucrative than it would have been before the rate rise," Lewis says.
The benchmark 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage rate ticked downwards 3 basis points this week, falling to 3.71 percent. The most common type of variable-rate mortgage, 5/1 ARMs allow homeowners to pay a fixed rate for the first five years, and the rate adjusts once per year every year after.
|
Weekly mortgage survey
|Results from Bankrate's survey of mortgage lenders conducted 12/14/2016. Monthly payments are for a $165,000 loan. The jumbo rate is for the minimum jumbo loan amount of $625,500 in the D.C. metro area.
|30-year fixed
|15-year fixed
|5-year ARM
|30-year jumbo
|This week's rate:
|4.33%
|3.68%
|3.71%
|4.16%
|Change from last week:
|+0.03
|+0.17
|-0.03
|N/C
|Monthly payment:
|$819.45
|$1,194.20
|$760.40
|$3,044.22
|Change from last week:
|+$2.91
|+$13.92
|-$2.80
|N/C
Real estate prices tend to be higher in the nation's capitol compared to the national median. The average median price for a home was $345,000 in February in Washington, DC, well above the national average which is about $186,000. A comparison of nearby states, When purchasing real estate in the DC's area you have the option of a conventional loan or a jumbo loan. If you are considering homes for which you'd be borrowing over $400,000, it may be a good idea to find our more about jumbo loans and be prepared to discuss them with your lender.
Lenders offer different rates for mortgages depending on how the property will be used. For example, a loan for a rental property is more expensive than a loan for a primary residence because lenders believe investors are more likely to stop paying their mo 15e7 rtgage and walk away from a rental property than they are from their own home.