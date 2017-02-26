How to get a personal loan

No matter what type of lender you choose, be prepared to go through an application process that's similar to one there would be for any other type of loan, Pineda says. That includes a credit check to determine your likelihood of paying back the loan. Generally, a higher credit score translates to a lower interest rate.
Before applying for any loan, be sure to check your credit report for errors that might be dragging down your score. Get yours for free at myBankrate.
Of course, lenders will require more than just a decent credit score before approving a loan.
The Charlotte Metro Federal Credit Union, for example, also requires 2 recent pay stubs to prove your income and a completed application with personal information, employment information and references, says Nicol Matthews, the North Carolina credit union's chief operating officer. The references are used as another way to contact a borrower if he or she becomes delinquent on the loan and can't be reached at their home or place of employment. Generally, the credit union requires the debt-to-income ratio to be less than 50% for personal loans, Matthews says.
How much you can borrow and how long you have to pay it back vary depending on the lender. Matthews says her credit union offers personal loans for as little as $500 or as much as $25,000 with a 60-month, or 5-year, term. Interest rates range from 9.75% to 16.95%, she says.
Why get a personal loan?
Matthews says lenders must ask the purpose of the loan to comply with reporting regulations. "Car repairs or replacing appliances are some of the typical ones. Even Christmas expenses, mostly smaller emergencies," she says.
Ulzheimer says that even if a consumer says he is using it for one purpose, he can use it any way he wants once approved. The lender just cares that the borrower pays it back.
"The money is deposited in an account of your choice," he says. "What you do with that money is up to you."
