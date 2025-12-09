 Skip to Main Content

Best Credit Card Bonuses

Limited time offer
InfoHover to learn more.

Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card

Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card
star iconstar iconstar iconstar iconstar icon
star iconstar iconstar iconstar iconstar icon
5.0

Bankrate score

InfoHover to learn more
Apply now

on Capital One's secure site

See Rates & Fees

Intro offer

InfoHover to learn more.

LIMITED-TIME OFFER: Earn 100,000 bonus miles

Recommended credit score

InfoHover to learn more

740 - 850

Regular APR

19.74% - 28.74% (Variable)

Annual fee

$395

Rewards rate

InfoHover to learn more

2 Miles - 10 Miles

Best luxury card bonus for airfare

American Express Platinum Card®

American Express Platinum Card®
star iconstar iconstar iconstar iconstar icon
star iconstar iconstar iconstar iconstar icon
4.8

Bankrate score

InfoHover to learn more
Apply now

on American Express's secure site

See Rates & Fees, Terms Apply

Intro offer

InfoHover to learn more.

As High As 175,000 points. Find Out Your Offer.

Recommended credit score

InfoHover to learn more

Good to Excellent

Regular APR

See Pay Over Time APR

Annual fee

$895

Rewards rate

InfoHover to learn more

5X

Best offer ever
InfoHover to learn more.

Best for pairing

Chase Freedom Unlimited®

Chase Freedom Unlimited&#174;
star iconstar iconstar iconstar iconstar icon
star iconstar iconstar iconstar iconstar icon
5.0

Bankrate score

InfoHover to learn more
Apply now

on Chase's secure site

See Rates & Fees

Intro offer

InfoHover to learn more.

Earn $300 cash back

Recommended credit score

InfoHover to learn more

670 - 850

Regular APR

18.49% - 27.99% Variable

Annual fee

$0

Rewards rate

InfoHover to learn more

1.5% - 5%

Limited time offer

InfoMore information about this limited time offer

BEST FOR ONLINE SHOPPING

Prime Visa

Prime Visa

Bankrate score

star iconstar iconstar iconstar iconstar icon
star iconstar iconstar iconstar iconstar icon
4.5
InfoHover to learn more
Bankrate review
Recommended credit score:670 - 850
InfoHover to learn more
Apply now

on Amazon's secure site

See Rates & Fees

Intro offer

InfoHover to learn more

Limited-Time Offer: Get a $250 Amazon Gift Card

Rewards rate

InfoHover to learn more

1% - 10%

Annual fee

$0

Regular APR

18.99% - 27.74% Variable

BEST STARTER TRAVEL CARD

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

Bankrate score

star iconstar iconstar iconstar iconstar icon
star iconstar iconstar iconstar iconstar icon
4.9
InfoHover to learn more
Bankrate review
Recommended credit score:670 - 850
InfoHover to learn more
Apply now

on Chase's secure site

See Rates & Fees

Intro offer

InfoHover to learn more

75,000 bonus points

Rewards rate

InfoHover to learn more

1x - 5x

Annual fee

$95

Regular APR

19.49% - 27.74% Variable

Best for dining

American Express&reg; Gold Card

American Express® Gold Card

Bankrate score

star iconstar iconstar iconstar iconstar icon
star iconstar iconstar iconstar iconstar icon
4.9
InfoHover to learn more
Bankrate review
Recommended credit score:Good to Excellent
InfoHover to learn more
Apply now

on American Express's secure site

See Rates & Fees, Terms Apply

Intro offer

InfoHover to learn more

As High As 100,000 points. Find Out Your Offer.

Rewards rate

InfoHover to learn more

1X - 4X

Annual fee

$325

APR

See Pay Over Time APR

Citi Double Cash&reg; Card

Citi Double Cash® Card

Bankrate score

star iconstar iconstar iconstar iconstar icon
star iconstar iconstar iconstar iconstar icon
4.2
InfoHover to learn more
Bankrate review
Recommended credit score:670 - 850
InfoHover to learn more
Apply now

on Citi's secure site

See Rates & Fees

Intro offer

InfoHover to learn more

$200 cash back

Rewards Rate

InfoHover to learn more

2% - 5%

Annual fee

$0

Regular APR

17.74% - 27.74% (Variable)

Chase Sapphire Reserve®

Chase Sapphire Reserve®

Bankrate score

star iconstar iconstar iconstar iconstar icon
star iconstar iconstar iconstar iconstar icon
4.8
InfoHover to learn more
Bankrate review
Recommended credit score:740 - 850
InfoHover to learn more
Apply now

on Chase's secure site

See Rates & Fees

Intro offer

InfoHover to learn more

125,000 bonus points

Rewards Rate

InfoHover to learn more

1x - 8x

Annual fee

$795

Regular APR

19.74% - 28.24% Variable

Sapphire Reserve for Business℠

Sapphire Reserve for Business℠

Bankrate score

star iconstar iconstar iconstar iconstar icon
star iconstar iconstar iconstar iconstar icon
4.9
InfoHover to learn more
Bankrate review
Recommended credit score:670 - 850
InfoHover to learn more
Apply now

on Chase's secure site

See Rates & Fees

Intro offer

InfoHover to learn more

Earn 200,000 bonus points

Rewards Rate

InfoHover to learn more

1x - 8x

Annual fee

$795

Regular APR

Flex for Business Variable APR: 17.99% - 25.99%

Citi Strata Premier® Card

Citi Strata Premier® Card

Bankrate score

star iconstar iconstar iconstar iconstar icon
star iconstar iconstar iconstar iconstar icon
4.6
InfoHover to learn more
Bankrate review
Recommended credit score:670 - 850
InfoHover to learn more
Apply now

on Citi's secure site

See Rates & Fees

Intro offer

InfoHover to learn more

Earn 60,000 bonus ThankYou® Points

Rewards Rate

InfoHover to learn more

1X - 10X

Annual fee

$95

Regular APR

19.74% - 27.74% (Variable)

Best for cash bonus + food rewards

Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card

Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card

Bankrate score

star iconstar iconstar iconstar iconstar icon
star iconstar iconstar iconstar iconstar icon
5.0
InfoHover to learn more
Bankrate review
Recommended credit score:670 - 850
InfoHover to learn more
Apply now

on Capital One's secure site

See Rates & Fees

Intro offer

InfoHover to learn more

Earn a one-time $200 cash bonus

Rewards rate

InfoHover to learn more

1% - 8%

Annual fee

$0

Regular APR

18.74% - 28.74% (Variable)