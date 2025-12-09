Best Credit Card Bonuses
Bankrate score
on Capital One's secure siteSee Rates & Fees
Intro offer
LIMITED-TIME OFFER: Earn 100,000 bonus miles
Recommended credit score
740 - 850
Regular APR
19.74% - 28.74% (Variable)
Annual fee
$395
Rewards rate
2 Miles - 10 Miles
View Details
- 10 Miles10 Miles per dollar on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
- 5 Miles5 Miles per dollar on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel
- 2 Miles2 Miles per dollar on every purchase, every day
LIMITED-TIME OFFER: Earn 100,000 bonus miles once you spend $10,000 on purchases in the first 6 months from account opening - equal to $1,000 in travel
Receive a $300 annual credit for bookings through Capital One Travel, where you'll get Capital One's best prices on thousands of trip options
Get 10,000 bonus miles (equal to $100 towards travel) every year, starting on your first anniversary
Earn unlimited 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel
Earn unlimited 2X miles on all other purchases
Enjoy access to 1,300+ lounges worldwide, including Capital One Lounge locations and Priority Pass™ lounges, after enrollment
Use your Venture X miles to easily cover travel expenses, including flights, hotels, rental cars and more—you can even transfer your miles to your choice of 15+ travel loyalty programs
Enjoy a $100 experience credit and other premium benefits with every hotel and vacation rental booked from the Premier Collection
Receive up to a $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®
Top rated mobile app
Best luxury card bonus for airfare
Bankrate score
on American Express's secure siteSee Rates & Fees, Terms Apply
Intro offer
As High As 175,000 points. Find Out Your Offer.
Recommended credit score
Good to Excellent
Regular APR
See Pay Over Time APR
Annual fee
$895
Rewards rate
5X
View Details
- 5XEarn 5X points on flights purchased directly from airlines or through American Express Travel® on up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year.
- It carries some of the most valuable perks available, including extensive travel and shopping credits.
- It offers a long transfer partner list, and many carry a high average rewards redemption value.
- Travel-centric rewards and niche perks make it tough for even avid travelers to justify the card’s cost.
- The welcome bonus requires a higher spend than rival cards’ offers.
You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Apply to know if you’re approved and find out your exact welcome offer amount – all with no credit score impact. If you’re approved and choose to accept the Card, your score may be impacted.
Get more for your travels with 5X Membership Rewards® points on all flights and prepaid hotel bookings through American Express Travel®, including Fine Hotels + Resorts® and The Hotel Collection bookings. You earn 5X points on flights purchased directly from airlines or through American Express Travel® on up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year.
More Value! With over 1,550 airport lounges - more than any other credit card company on the market* - enjoy the benefits of the Global Lounge Collection®, over $850 of annual value, with access to Centurion Lounges, 10 complimentary Delta Sky Club® visits when flying on an eligible Delta flight (subject to visit limitations), Priority Pass Select membership (enrollment required), and other select partner lounges. * As of 07/2025.
More Value! $200 Uber Cash + $120 Uber One Credit: With the Platinum Card® you can receive $15 in Uber Cash each month plus a bonus $20 in December when you add your Platinum Card® to your Uber account to use on rides and orders in the U.S when you select an Amex Card for your transaction. Plus, when you use the Platinum Card® to pay for an auto-renewing Uber One membership, you can get up to $120 in statement credits each calendar year. Terms apply.
More Value! $300 Digital Entertainment Credit: Get up to $25 in statement credits each month after you pay for eligible purchases with the Platinum Card® at participating partners. Enrollment required.
More Value! $600 Hotel Credit: Get up to $300 in statement credits semi-annually on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts® or The Hotel Collection* bookings through American Express Travel® using the Platinum Card®. *The Hotel Collection requires a minimum two-night stay.
New! $400 Resy Credit + Platinum Nights by Resy: When you use the Platinum Card® to pay at U.S. Resy restaurants and to make other eligible purchases through Resy, you can get up to $100 in statement credits each quarter with the $400 Resy Credit benefit. Plus, with Platinum Nights by Resy, you can get special access to reservations on select nights at participating in demand Resy restaurants with the Platinum Card®. Simply add your eligible Card to your Resy profile to book and discover Platinum Nights reservations near you, enrollment required.
More Value! $209 CLEAR® Plus Credit: CLEAR® Plus helps get you to your gate faster by using unique facial attributes to verify you are you at 50+ airports nationwide. You can cover the cost of a CLEAR Plus Membership* with up to $209 in statement credits per calendar year after you pay for CLEAR Plus with the Platinum Card®. *Excluding any applicable taxes and fees. Subject to auto-renewal.
$200 Airline Fee Credit: Select one qualifying airline and then receive up to $200 in statement credits per calendar year when incidental fees, such as checked bags and in-flight refreshments, are charged by the airline to the Platinum Card® Account*. American Express relies on airlines to submit the correct information on airline transactions to identify incidental fee purchases. If you do not see a credit for a qualifying incidental purchase on your eligible Card after 8 weeks, simply call the number on the back of your Card. Qualifying airlines are subject to change. See terms & conditions for more details.
Start your vacation sooner, and keep it going longer. When you book Fine Hotels + Resorts® through American Express Travel®, enjoy noon check-in upon arrival, when available, and guaranteed 4PM check-out.
New! $300 lululemon Credit: Enjoy up to $75 in statement credits each quarter when you use the Platinum Card® for eligible purchases at U.S. lululemon retail stores (excluding outlets) and lululemon.com. That’s up to $300 in statement credits each calendar year. Enrollment required.
$155 Walmart+ Credit: Receive a statement credit* for one monthly Walmart+ membership (subject to auto-renewal) after you pay for Walmart+ each month with the Platinum Card®. *Up to $12.95 plus applicable local sales tax. Plus Ups not eligible.
$100 Saks Credit: Get up to $100 in statement credits annually for purchases at Saks Fifth Avenue or saks.com on the Platinum Card®. That’s up to $50 in statement credits from January through June and up to $50 in statement credits from July through December. No minimum purchase required. Enrollment required.
Whenever you need us, we're here. Our Member Services team will ensure you are taken care of. From lost Card replacement to statement questions, we are available to help 24/7.
$895 annual fee.
Terms Apply.
Best for pairing
Bankrate score
on Chase's secure siteSee Rates & Fees
Intro offer
Earn $300 cash back
Recommended credit score
670 - 850
Regular APR
18.49% - 27.99% Variable
Annual fee
$0
Rewards rate
1.5% - 5%
View Details
- 5%Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more.
- 3%3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service.
- 1.5%1.5% cash back on all other purchases.
Learn more: Is the Chase Freedom Unlimited worth it?
Alternatives: If you want to take advantage of even more rewarding cash back categories and remain in the Chase family, consider the Chase Freedom Flex®.
- You can pool rewards with other Chase cards to maximize your earnings.
- The additional rewards rate offer can add even more cash back to your pocket for the first year.
- The welcome offer isn’t as competitive as other cards’ offers.
- Maximizing rewards with this and other Chase cards can get complicated for people who like simple rewards programs.
Limited Time Offer: Earn a $300 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases.
No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can choose to receive a statement credit or direct deposit into most U.S. checking and savings accounts. Cash Back rewards do not expire as long as your account is open!
Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.49% - 27.99%.
No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Unlimited® card
Keep tabs on your credit health, Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, alerts, and more.
Member FDIC
Limited time offer
Get a $250 Amazon Gift Card
BEST FOR ONLINE SHOPPING
Bankrate score
on Amazon's secure siteSee Rates & Fees
Intro offer
Limited-Time Offer: Get a $250 Amazon Gift Card
Rewards rate
1% - 10%
Annual fee
$0
Regular APR
18.99% - 27.74% Variable
Rewards
- 10%Prime Card Bonus: Earn 10% back or more on a rotating selection of items and categories on Amazon.com with an eligible Prime membership
- 5%Earn unlimited 5% back at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market, and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership
- 2%Earn unlimited 2% back at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare)
- 1%Earn unlimited 1% back on all other purchases
Card Details
Limited-Time Offer: Get a $250 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members
Best Amazon Gift Card offer for Prime Visa
Earn unlimited 5% back at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership
Prime Card Bonus: Earn 10% back or more on a rotating selection of items and categories on Amazon.com with an eligible Prime membership
Earn unlimited 2% back at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare)
Earn unlimited 1% back on all other purchases
No annual credit card fee
No more waiting. Redeem daily rewards at Amazon.com as soon as the next day
Member FDIC
BEST STARTER TRAVEL CARD
on Chase's secure siteSee Rates & Fees
Intro offer
75,000 bonus points
Rewards rate
1x - 5x
Annual fee
$95
Regular APR
19.49% - 27.74% Variable
Rewards
- 5xEarn 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠.
- 3xEarn 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries.
- 2xEarn 2x on all other travel purchases.
- 1xEarn 1x on all other purchases.
Card Details
Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
Earn up to $50 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays through Chase Travel℠
10% anniversary points boost - each account anniversary you'll earn bonus points equal to 10% of your total purchases made the previous year.
Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Lost Luggage Insurance and more.
Complimentary DashPass which unlocks $0 delivery fees & lower service fees for a min. of one year when you activate by 12/31/27. Plus, a $10 promo each month on non-restaurant orders.
Member FDIC
Best for dining
on American Express's secure siteSee Rates & Fees, Terms Apply
Intro offer
As High As 100,000 points. Find Out Your Offer.
Rewards rate
1X - 4X
Annual fee
$325
APR
See Pay Over Time APR
Rewards
- 4XEarn 4X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on purchases at restaurants worldwide, on up to $50,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1X points for the rest of the year.
- 4XEarn 4X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent at US supermarkets, on up to $25,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1X points for the rest of the year.
- 3XEarn 3X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on flights booked directly with airlines or on AmexTravel.com.
- 2XEarn 2X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on prepaid hotels and other eligible purchases booked on AmexTravel.com.
- 1XEarn 1X Membership Rewards® point per dollar spent on all other eligible purchases.
Card Details
You may be eligible for as high as 100,000 Membership Rewards® Points after you spend $6,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Apply to know if you’re approved and find out your exact welcome offer amount – all with no credit score impact. If you’re approved and choose to accept the Card, your score may be impacted.
Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on purchases at restaurants worldwide, on up to $50,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1X points for the rest of the year.
Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent at US supermarkets, on up to $25,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1X points for the rest of the year.
Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on flights booked directly with airlines or on AmexTravel.com.
Earn 2X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on prepaid hotels and other eligible purchases booked on AmexTravel.com.
Earn 1X Membership Rewards® point per dollar spent on all other eligible purchases.
$120 Uber Cash on Gold: Add your Gold Card to your Uber account and get $10 in Uber Cash each month to use on orders and rides in the U.S. when you select an American Express Card for your transaction. That’s up to $120 Uber Cash annually. Plus, after using your Uber Cash, use your Card to earn 4X Membership Rewards® points for Uber Eats purchases made with restaurants or U.S. supermarkets. Point caps and terms apply.
$84 Dunkin' Credit: With the $84 Dunkin' Credit, you can earn up to $7 in monthly statement credits after you enroll and pay with the American Express® Gold Card at U.S. Dunkin' locations. Enrollment is required to receive this benefit.
$100 Resy Credit: Get up to $100 in statement credits each calendar year after you pay with the American Express® Gold Card to dine at U.S. Resy restaurants or make other eligible Resy purchases. That's up to $50 in statement credits semi-annually. Enrollment required.
$120 Dining Credit: Satisfy your cravings, sweet or savory, with the $120 Dining Credit. Earn up to $10 in statement credits monthly when you pay with the American Express® Gold Card at Grubhub, The Cheesecake Factory, Goldbelly, Wine.com, and Five Guys. Enrollment required.
Explore over 1,000 upscale hotels worldwide with The Hotel Collection and receive a $100 credit towards eligible charges* with every booking of two nights or more through AmexTravel.com. *Eligible charges vary by property.
No Foreign Transaction Fees.
Annual Fee is $325.
Terms Apply.
Bankrate score
on Citi's secure siteSee Rates & Fees
Intro offer
$200 cash back
Rewards Rate
2% - 5%
Annual fee
$0
Regular APR
17.74% - 27.74% (Variable)
Rewards
- 2%Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time.
- 5%Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
Card Details
Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
Balance Transfer Only Offer: 0% intro APR on Balance Transfers for 18 months. After that, the variable APR will be 17.74% - 27.74%, based on your creditworthiness.
Balance Transfers do not earn cash back. Intro APR does not apply to purchases.
If you transfer a balance, interest will be charged on your purchases unless you pay your entire balance (including balance transfers) by the due date each month.
There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
Bankrate score
on Chase's secure siteSee Rates & Fees
Intro offer
125,000 bonus points
Rewards Rate
1x - 8x
Annual fee
$795
Regular APR
19.74% - 28.24% Variable
Rewards
- 8xEarn 8x points on all purchases through Chase Travel℠, including The Edit℠.
- 4xEarn 4x points on flights and hotels booked direct.
- 3xEarn 3x points on dining worldwide.
- 1xEarn 1x points on all other purchases.
Card Details
Earn 125,000 bonus points after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
Get more than $2,700 in annual value with Sapphire Reserve.
Earn 8x points on all purchases through Chase Travel℠, including The Edit℠ and 4x points on flights and hotels booked direct. Plus, earn 3x points on dining worldwide & 1x points on all other purchases
$300 annual travel credit as reimbursement for travel purchases charged to your card each account anniversary year.
Access over 1,300 airport lounges worldwide with a complimentary Priority Pass™ Select membership, plus every Chase Sapphire Lounge® by The Club with two guests. Plus, up to $120 towards Global Entry, NEXUS, or TSA PreCheck® every 4 years
Get up to $150 in statement credits every six months for a maximum of $300 annually for dining at restaurants that are part of Sapphire Reserve Exclusive Tables.
Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Coverage, Lost Luggage Insurance, no foreign transaction fees, and more.
Get complimentary Apple TV+, the exclusive streaming home of Apple Originals. Plus Apple Music — all the music you love, across all your devices. Subscriptions run through 6/22/27 — a value of $250 annually
Member FDIC
on Chase's secure siteSee Rates & Fees
Intro offer
Earn 200,000 bonus points
Rewards Rate
1x - 8x
Annual fee
$795
Regular APR
Flex for Business Variable APR: 17.99% - 25.99%
Rewards
- 8xEarn 8x points on Chase Travel℠ for airline tickets, hotels, including The Edit℠, car rentals, cruises, activities and tours.
- 5xEarn 5x total points on Lyft rides through 9/30/27.
- 4xEarn 4x points on flights & hotels booked direct.
- 3xEarn 3x points on social media & search engine advertising.
- 1xEarn 1x points on all other purchases.
Card Details
Earn 200,000 bonus points after you spend $30,000 on purchases in your first 6 months from account opening.
$6,500+ in value your first year. 200K points, valued at $4,000 for select flights and hotels through Chase Travel℠, plus $2,500+ in annual value through travel and business benefits.
Earn 8x points on Chase Travel℠ for airline tickets, hotels, including The Edit℠, car rentals, cruises, activities and tours.
Earn 5x total points on Lyft rides through 9/30/27.
Earn 4x points on flights & hotels booked direct.
Earn 3x points on social media & search engine advertising.
Get the most flexible travel credit compared to any other card, with up to $300 in statement credits each anniversary year on travel purchases.
Enjoy complimentary access to the Chase Sapphire Lounge® by The Club network and Priority Pass™ Select membership. Two guests may accompany the Primary Cardmember to the lounges free of charge.
Member FDIC
Bankrate score
on Citi's secure siteSee Rates & Fees
Intro offer
Earn 60,000 bonus ThankYou® Points
Rewards Rate
1X - 10X
Annual fee
$95
Regular APR
19.74% - 27.74% (Variable)
Rewards
- 10XEarn 10 Points per $1 spent on Hotels, Car Rentals, and Attractions booked on CitiTravel.com.
- 3XEarn 3 Points per $1 on Air Travel and Other Hotel Purchases, at Restaurants, Supermarkets, Gas and EV Charging Stations.
- 1XEarn 1 Point per $1 spent on all other purchases
Card Details
Earn 60,000 bonus ThankYou® Points after spending $4,000 in the first 3 months of account opening, redeemable for $600 in gift cards or travel rewards at thankyou.com.
Earn 10 Points per $1 spent on Hotels, Car Rentals, and Attractions booked on CitiTravel.com.
Earn 3 Points per $1 on Air Travel and Other Hotel Purchases, at Restaurants, Supermarkets, Gas and EV Charging Stations.
Earn 1 Point per $1 spent on all other purchases
$100 Annual Hotel Benefit: Once per calendar year, enjoy $100 off a single hotel stay of $500 or more (excluding taxes and fees) when booked through CitiTravel.com. Benefit applied instantly at time of booking.
No expiration and no limit to the amount of points you can earn with this card
No Foreign Transaction Fees on purchases
Best for cash bonus + food rewards
Bankrate score
on Capital One's secure siteSee Rates & Fees
Intro offer
Earn a one-time $200 cash bonus
Rewards rate
1% - 8%
Annual fee
$0
Regular APR
18.74% - 28.74% (Variable)
Rewards
- 8%Earn 8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases
- 5%Earn unlimited 5% cash back on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
- 3%Earn unlimited 3% cash back at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®), on dining, entertainment and popular streaming services
- 1%Earn 1% cash back on all other purchases
What you should know
- Its welcome bonus is pretty high despite its relatively low spending requirement.
- Unlike many cash back cards, it offers a great rewards rate on both dining and groceries.
- The entertainment and streaming categories may not be as lucrative as other popular categories.
- It doesn't carry many useful perks, especially for a card that requires good to excellent credit.
Card Details
Earn a one-time $200 cash bonus once you spend $500 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening
$0 annual fee and no foreign transaction fees
Earn unlimited 3% cash back at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®), on dining, entertainment and popular streaming services, plus 1% on all other purchases
Earn 8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases
Earn unlimited 5% cash back on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
No rotating categories or sign-ups needed to earn cash rewards; plus cash back won't expire for the life of the account and there's no limit to how much you can earn
0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 12 months; 18.74% - 28.74% variable APR after that; balance transfer fee applies
Top rated mobile app