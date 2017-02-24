PrintSubscribe
The 9 pickup trucks and SUVs with the best resale value

By • Bankrate.com

2017 light trucks best for holding value © General Motors
© General Motors

2017 light trucks best for holding value

When Americans buy a car, they keep it, on average, for nearly eight years, according to data from Experian Automotive. But will that car be worth anything when it comes time to trade in or sell? That's the answer Kelley Blue Book sets out to answer when, each year, it analyzes every new model on the market and determines which models will be worth the most after three and five years' of ownership. These 10 vehicles from 2015 -- they're all trucks or SUVs -- are expected to have the best resale value.

Show View allHide Hide all

GMC Canyon © General Motors

© General Motors

No. 9: GMC Canyon

  • Starting MSRP: $20,940
  • Resale value after three years: 59.8%
  • Resale value after five years: 47.2%
GMC Sierra © General Motors

© General Motors

No. 8: GMC Sierra

  • Starting MSRP: $28,205
  • Resale value after three years: 56.8%
  • Resale value after five years: 47.5%
Honda Ridgeline | Honda

Honda

No. 7: Honda Ridgeline

  • Starting MSRP: $29,475
  • Resale value after three years: 64.4%
  • Resale value after five years: 47.6%

Chevrolet Colorado © General Motors

© General Motors

No. 6: Chevrolet Colorado

  • Starting MSRP: $20,055
  • Resale value after three years: 61.3%
  • Resale value after five years: 48.1%
Toyota Tundra | Toyota

Toyota

No. 5: Toyota Tundra

  • Starting MSRP: $30,120
  • Resale value after three years: 60.7%
  • Resale value after five years: 49.0%
Jeep Wrangler | Jeep

Jeep

No. 4: Jeep Wrangler

  • Starting MSRP: $23,995
  • Resale value after three years: 63.7%
  • Resale value after five years: 51.1%
Chevrolet Silverado © General Motors

© General Motors

No. 3: Chevrolet Silverado

  • Starting MSRP: $27,585
  • Resale value after three years: 61.8%
  • Resale value after five years: 52.2%
Toyota 4Runner | Toyota

Toyota

No. 2: Toyota 4Runner

  • Starting MSRP: $34,210
  • Resale value after three years: 64.3%
  • Resale value after five years: 54.5%

Toyota Tacoma | Toyota

Toyota

No. 1: Toyota Tacoma

  • Starting MSRP: $24,320
  • Resale value after three years: 71.8%
  • Resale value after five years: 58.4%

