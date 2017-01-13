PrintSubscribe
auto

5 tips to drive safe in bad weather

By • Bankrate.com

Previous
1 of 6
Next
Prepare for bad weather | Antonio Guillem/Shutterstock.com
Previous
1 of 6
Next

Antonio Guillem/Shutterstock.com

Prepare for bad weather

When bad weather hits, most folks would prefer to stay at home. Obviously, this isn't always an option.

The folks at Rain-X, a company that helps drivers outsmart the elements, has five tips to help you safely navigate the roads.

RATE SEARCH: Comparing car loans? Check interest rates now at Bankrate.

Show View allHide Hide all

Wiper blades | Courtesy Rain-X

Courtesy Rain-X

Wiper blades

Old wiper blades can squeak, skip or chatter as they wipe, resulting in streaks or smears that make it difficult to see. You should replace wiper blades every six to 12 months, but even sooner if they aren't making proper contact with the windshield.

Use a high-quality wiper fluid or de-icer with a streak-free formula to help keep the glass clear.

Windshield | Courtesy Rain-X

Courtesy Rain-X

Windshield

Treating your windshield with a water-repellent product will go a long way toward improving your visibility, even with old wiper blades.

Follow the instructions to apply it to the windshield's exterior and see how the water runs off it the next time it rains.

Headlights | Courtesy Rain-X

Courtesy Rain-X

Headlights

Over time, headlight lenses oxidize, growing hazy (sometimes even turning yellow). As a result, headlights shine less brightly, making it harder for drivers to see and be seen.

Fortunately, this is an easy, do-it-yourself repair with a headlight restoration kit that contains a polish and sealant specially-designed for headlight lenses.

FREE CREDIT SCORE: Your credit score exerts a big influence on the auto loan rates you'll be offered at the dealership. Check it for free today at myBankrate.

Anti-fog | Courtesy Rain-X

Courtesy Rain-X

Anti-fog

A foggy windshield can occur on the inside or the outside of the windshield.

Apply an anti-fog glass treatment so your visibility isn't impaired.

Tire tread | Courtesy Rain-X

Courtesy Rain-X

Tire tread

While visibility is important in bad weather, you are still at risk of a car crash if your tires don't grip the road properly.

In addition to checking your tire pressure monthly, check the tread with a tread depth gauge or, insert a penny head-down into your tire tread. You need at least 1/16-inch of tread to ensure safety.

RATE SEARCH: Now that you know how to drive more safely, start an emergency fund today, for those unexpected expenses.

advertisement

Show Bankrate's community sharing policy
          Connect with us
Auto Loan Rates Averages
Product Rate Change Last week
60 month used car loan 3.10%  0.12 2.98%
48 month used car loan 3.08%  0.06 3.02%
60 month new car loan 3.14%  0.11 3.03%
 
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Blog

Tara Baukus Mello

Are you driving this year’s top utility vehicle?

See why 60 automotive journalists chose Chrysler for this award at the Detroit Auto Show.  ... Read more


Connect with us
           