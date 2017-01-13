Courtesy Rain-X

Wiper blades

Old wiper blades can squeak, skip or chatter as they wipe, resulting in streaks or smears that make it difficult to see. You should replace wiper blades every six to 12 months, but even sooner if they aren't making proper contact with the windshield.

Use a high-quality wiper fluid or de-icer with a streak-free formula to help keep the glass clear.

Windshield

Treating your windshield with a water-repellent product will go a long way toward improving your visibility, even with old wiper blades.

Follow the instructions to apply it to the windshield's exterior and see how the water runs off it the next time it rains.

Headlights

Over time, headlight lenses oxidize, growing hazy (sometimes even turning yellow). As a result, headlights shine less brightly, making it harder for drivers to see and be seen.

Fortunately, this is an easy, do-it-yourself repair with a headlight restoration kit that contains a polish and sealant specially-designed for headlight lenses.

Anti-fog

A foggy windshield can occur on the inside or the outside of the windshield.

Apply an anti-fog glass treatment so your visibility isn't impaired.

Tire tread

While visibility is important in bad weather, you are still at risk of a car crash if your tires don't grip the road properly.

In addition to checking your tire pressure monthly, check the tread with a tread depth gauge or, insert a penny head-down into your tire tread. You need at least 1/16-inch of tread to ensure safety.

