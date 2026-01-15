 Skip to Main Content

Erika's Recommended Balance Transfer Credit Cards

Best for pairing

Chase Freedom Unlimited®

Chase Freedom Unlimited®
star iconstar iconstar iconstar iconstar icon
star iconstar iconstar iconstar iconstar icon
5.0

Bankrate score

InfoHover to learn more
Apply now

on Chase's secure site

See Rates & Fees

Intro offer

InfoHover to learn more.

Earn $200 cash back

Recommended credit score

InfoHover to learn more

670 - 850

Regular APR

18.24% - 27.74% Variable

Annual fee

$0

Rewards rate

InfoHover to learn more

1.5% - 5%

Best for everyday use

Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express

Blue Cash Everyday&#174; Card from American Express
star iconstar iconstar iconstar iconstar icon
star iconstar iconstar iconstar iconstar icon
4.6

Bankrate score

InfoHover to learn more
Apply now

on American Express's secure site

See Rates & Fees, Terms Apply

Purchase intro APR

0% on purchases for 15 months

Recommended credit score

InfoHover to learn more

Good to Excellent

Regular APR

19.49%-28.49% Variable

Annual fee

$0

Rewards rate

InfoHover to learn more

1% - 3%

Best for Groceries

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express

Blue Cash Preferred&#174; Card from American Express
star iconstar iconstar iconstar iconstar icon
star iconstar iconstar iconstar iconstar icon
4.4

Bankrate score

InfoHover to learn more
Apply now

on American Express's secure site

See Rates & Fees, Terms Apply

Intro offer

InfoHover to learn more.

Earn $250

Recommended credit score

InfoHover to learn more

Good to Excellent

Regular APR

19.49%-28.49% Variable

Annual fee

$0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.

Rewards rate

InfoHover to learn more

1% - 6%

Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card

Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card

Bankrate score

star iconstar iconstar iconstar iconstar icon
star iconstar iconstar iconstar iconstar icon
4.1
InfoHover to learn more
Bankrate review
Recommended credit score:670 - 850
InfoHover to learn more
Apply now

on Capital One's secure site

See Rates & Fees

Intro offer

InfoHover to learn more

Earn a bonus of 20,000 miles

Rewards rate

InfoHover to learn more

1.25X miles - 5X miles

Annual fee

$0

Regular APR

18.49% - 28.49% (Variable)