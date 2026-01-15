Erika's Recommended Balance Transfer Credit Cards
Intro offer
Earn $200 cash back
Recommended credit score
670 - 850
Regular APR
18.24% - 27.74% Variable
Annual fee
$0
Rewards rate
1.5% - 5%
- 5%Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more.
- 3%3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service.
- 1.5%1.5% cash back on all other purchases.
Learn more: Is the Chase Freedom Unlimited worth it?
Alternatives: If you want to take advantage of even more rewarding cash back categories and remain in the Chase family, consider the Chase Freedom Flex®.
- You can pool rewards with other Chase cards to maximize your earnings.
- The additional rewards rate offer can add even more cash back to your pocket for the first year.
- The welcome offer isn’t as competitive as other cards’ offers.
- Maximizing rewards with this and other Chase cards can get complicated for people who like simple rewards programs.
Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases.
No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can choose to receive a statement credit or direct deposit into most U.S. checking and savings accounts. Cash Back rewards do not expire as long as your account is open!
Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 27.74%.
No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Unlimited® card
Keep tabs on your credit health, Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, alerts, and more.
Member FDIC
Purchase intro APR
0% on purchases for 15 months
Recommended credit score
Good to Excellent
Regular APR
19.49%-28.49% Variable
Annual fee
$0
Rewards rate
1% - 3%
- 3%Earn 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets, 3% cash back on U.S. online retail purchases, 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations, on eligible purchases for each category on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%).
- 1%Earn 1% cash back on all other eligible purchases.
Alternative: The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card offers both an intro APR and the flexibility to choose your own bonus category alongside groceries (including gas, online shopping and more).
- The Disney Bundle credit is a great perk that many families can take advantage of.
- Offers rewards for U.S. online shopping, a rare category on cards without an annual fee.
- Other competing cash back cards offer longer intro APR offers.
- Its annual spending cap could limit your rewards-earning potential.
Earn a $200 statement credit after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.
No Annual Fee.
Enjoy 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months from the date of account opening. After that, 19.49% to 28.49% variable APR.
Plan It®: Buy now, pay later with Plan It. Split purchases of $100 or more into equal monthly installments with a fixed fee so you don’t have the pressure of paying all at once. Simply select the purchase in your online account or the American Express® App to see your plan options. Plus, you’ll still earn rewards on purchases the way you usually do.
Earn 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets, 3% cash back on U.S. online retail purchases, 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations, on eligible purchases for each category on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%). Cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit and at Amazon.com checkout.
Get up to a $7 monthly statement credit after using your enrolled Blue Cash Everyday® Card for a subscription purchase, including a bundle subscription purchase, at Disneyplus.com, Hulu.com, or Plus.espn.com U.S. websites. Subject to auto-renewal.
Apply with confidence. Know if you're approved for a Card with no impact to your credit score. If you're approved and you choose to accept this Card, your credit score may be impacted.
Terms Apply.
Intro offer
Earn $250
Recommended credit score
Good to Excellent
Regular APR
19.49%-28.49% Variable
Annual fee
$0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.
Rewards rate
1% - 6%
- 6%Earn 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases (then 1%).
- 6%Earn 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions.
- 3%Earn 3% cash back at eligible U.S. gas stations and on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more) purchases.
- 1%Earn 1% cash back on other purchases.
Earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.
$0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.
Low Intro APR: 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 12 months from the date of account opening. After that, your APR will be a variable APR of 19.49% - 28.49%.
Plan It®: Buy now, pay later with Plan It. Split purchases of $100 or more into equal monthly installments with a fixed fee so you don’t have the pressure of paying all at once. Simply select the purchase in your online account or the American Express® App to see your plan options. Plus, you’ll still earn rewards on purchases the way you usually do.
Earn 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases (then 1%), 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% cash back at eligible U.S. gas stations and on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more) purchases and 1% cash back on other purchases. Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit and at Amazon.com checkout.
Get up to a $10 monthly statement credit after using your enrolled Blue Cash Preferred® Card for a subscription purchase, including a bundle subscription purchase, at disneyplus.com, Hulu.com, or Plus.espn.com U.S. websites. Subject to auto-renewal.
Apply with confidence. Know if you're approved for a Card with no impact to your credit score. If you're approved and you choose to accept this Card, your credit score may be impacted.
Terms Apply.
Intro offer
Earn a bonus of 20,000 miles
Rewards rate
1.25X miles - 5X miles
Annual fee
$0
Regular APR
18.49% - 28.49% (Variable)
Rewards
- 5X milesEarn 5X miles on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
- 1.25X milesEarn unlimited 1.25X miles on every purchase, every day
Earn a bonus of 20,000 miles once you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening, equal to $200 in travel
$0 annual fee and no foreign transaction fees
Earn unlimited 1.25X miles on every purchase, every day
Miles won't expire for the life of the account and there's no limit to how many you can earn
Earn 5X miles on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
Use your miles to get reimbursed for any travel purchase—or redeem by booking a trip through Capital One Travel
Transfer your miles to your choice of 15+ travel loyalty programs
Enjoy 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months; 18.49% - 28.49% variable APR after that; balance transfer fee applies
Top rated mobile app