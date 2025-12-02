Bankrate Short List for Business Cards
Bankrate score
Intro offer
Earn $750 bonus cash back
Recommended credit score
670 - 850
Regular APR
16.99% - 24.99% Variable
Annual fee
$0
Rewards rate
1.5%
- 1.5%Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business
Earn $750 bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening
Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business
No Annual Fee
Redeem rewards for cash back, gift cards, travel and more through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
Earn rewards faster with employee cards at no additional cost. Set individual spending limits for greater control.
Round-the-clock monitoring for unusual credit card purchases
With Zero Liability you won't be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card or account information.
0% introductory APR for 12 months on purchases
Earn 5% total cash back on Lyft rides through 9/30/27.
Member FDIC
Bankrate score
Intro offer
LIMITED-TIME OFFER: Earn up to 400K bonus miles
Recommended credit score
740 - 850
Regular APR
N/A
Annual fee
$395
Rewards rate
2X miles - 10X miles
- 2X miles2 miles per dollar on every purchase
- 5X miles5 miles per dollar on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Business Travel
- 10X miles10 miles per dollar on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Business Travel
LIMITED-TIME OFFER: Earn up to 400K bonus miles: 200K miles when you spend $30K in the first 3 months, and an additional 200k miles when you spend $150k in the first 6 months
Earn unlimited 2X miles on every purchase, everywhere—with no limits or category restrictions
Earn 10X miles on hotels and rental cars and 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Business Travel
With no preset spending limit, enjoy big purchasing power that adapts so you can spend more and earn more rewards
Empower your teams to make business purchases while earning rewards on their transactions, with free employee and virtual cards. Plus, automatically sync your transaction data with your accounting software and pay your vendors with ease
Redeem your miles on flights, hotels and more. Plus, transfer your miles to any of the 15+ travel loyalty programs
Every year, you'll get 10,000 bonus miles after your account anniversary date. Plus, receive an annual $300 credit for bookings made through Capital One Business Travel
Receive up to a $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®. Enjoy access to 1,300+ airport lounges worldwide, including Capital One Lounge locations and Priority Pass™ lounges, after enrollment
Enjoy a $100 experience credit and other premium benefits with every hotel and vacation rental booked from the Premier Collection
This is a pay-in-full card, so your balance is due in full every month
Bankrate score
Intro offer
Earn $750 bonus cash back
Recommended credit score
670 - 850
Regular APR
16.99% - 24.99% Variable
Annual fee
$0
Rewards rate
1% - 5%
- 5%Earn 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year
- 2%Earn 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year
- 1%Earn 1% cash back on all other card purchases with no limit to the amount you can earn
Earn $750 when you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first three months after account opening
Earn 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year
Earn 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year. Earn 1% cash back on all other purchases
With Zero Liability you won't be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card or account information.
No Annual Fee
Redeem rewards for cash back, gift cards, travel and more through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
0% introductory APR for 12 months on purchases
Earn 5% total cash back on Lyft rides through 9/30/27.
Member FDIC
Best for luxury business travel
Bankrate score
Intro offer
Earn 200,000 Membership Rewards® points
Rewards Rate
1X - 5X
Annual fee
$895
Regular APR
17.99% - 28.74% Variable
Rewards
- 5XEarn 5X points on flights and prepaid hotels on AmexTravel.com.
- 2XEarn 2X points on purchases at U.S. construction material & hardware suppliers, electronic goods retailers and software & cloud system providers, and shipping providers, as well as on each eligible purchase of $5,000 or more, up to $2 million of these purchases per calendar year. Purchases eligible for multiple additional point bonuses will only receive the highest eligible bonus.
- 1XEarn 1X points on other eligible purchases.
What you should know
Learn more: Why I love the Business Platinum Card
Alternatives: If you prefer better flat-rate rewards and similar travel perks, the Capital One Venture X Business Card is a strong alternative.
- You’ll get some of the best airport lounge access perks available on a business credit card.
- The numerous perks for business and travel make it easier to offset the annual fee.
- This card carries one of the highest annual fees on the market.
- Some of the card’s niche credits and perks may not be practical for small-business owners, especially if you aren’t a frequent traveler.
Card Details
Elevated Welcome Offer: Earn 200,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $20,000 in eligible purchases on the Business Platinum Card® within the first 3 months of Card Membership.
The American Express Global Lounge Collection® can provide an escape at the airport. With complimentary access to more than 1,550 airport lounges across 140 countries and counting, you have more airport lounge options than any other credit card company on the market as of 07/2025.
See how you can unlock over $3,500 in business and travel value annually after meeting qualifying spend thresholds on the Business Platinum Card. Terms apply.
New! Get up to $300 in statement credits semi-annually for up to a total of $600 in statement credits per calendar year on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts® or The Hotel Collection bookings through American Express Travel using the Business Platinum Card®. The Hotel Collection requires a minimum two-night stay.
No Preset Spending Limit: The spending limit on the Business Platinum Card is flexible, so unlike a traditional credit card with a set limit, the amount you can spend adapts based on factors such as your purchase, payment and credit history.
Make the Business Platinum Card® work even harder for you. Hilton For Business members get up to $200 back per calendar year when you make an eligible purchase at Hilton properties across the globe. Benefit enrollment required.
Fly like a pro with a $200 Airline Fee Credit. Select one qualifying airline to receive up to $200 back per year on baggage fees and other incidentals.
Use the Business Platinum Card and get up to $209 back per calendar year on your CLEAR® Plus Membership (subject to auto-renewal).
Maximize your time away with Fine Hotels + Resorts through Amex Travel™.
New! Enroll and get up to $150 in statement credits on U.S purchases directly with Dell Technologies on the Business Platinum Card and an additional $1,000 statement credit after you spend $5,000 or more on that same Card per calendar year.
New! Enroll and get a $250 statement credit after you spend $600 or more on U.S. purchases directly with Adobe per calendar year on the Business Platinum Card.
Get up to $90 in statement credits quarterly for purchases with Indeed on the Business Platinum Card. That’s up to $360 back per year. Enrollment required.
Get up to $10 in statement credits per month for wireless telephone service purchases made directly with a wireless provider in the U.S. on the Business Platinum Card. That’s up to $120 back per year. Enrollment required.
Enhanced! 2X points on purchases at U.S. construction material & hardware suppliers, electronic goods retailers and software & cloud system providers, and shipping providers, as well as on each eligible purchase of $5,000 or more, up to $2 million of these purchases per calendar year. Purchases eligible for multiple additional point bonuses will only receive the highest eligible bonus.
5X points on flights and prepaid hotels on AmexTravel.com
1X points on other eligible purchases
$895 Annual Fee.
Terms Apply.
Bankrate score
Intro offer
Earn 200,000 bonus points
Rewards Rate
1x - 8x
Annual fee
$795
Regular APR
Flex for Business Variable APR: 17.99% - 25.99%
Rewards
- 8xEarn 8x points on Chase Travel℠ for airline tickets, hotels, including The Edit℠, car rentals, cruises, activities and tours.
- 5xEarn 5x total points on Lyft rides through 9/30/27.
- 4xEarn 4x points on flights & hotels booked direct.
- 3xEarn 3x points on social media & search engine advertising.
- 1xEarn 1x points on all other purchases.
Card Details
Earn 200,000 bonus points after you spend $30,000 on purchases in your first 6 months from account opening.
$6,500+ in value your first year. 200K points, valued at $4,000 for select flights and hotels through Chase Travel℠, plus $2,500+ in annual value through travel and business benefits.
Earn 8x points on Chase Travel℠ for airline tickets, hotels, including The Edit℠, car rentals, cruises, activities and tours.
Earn 5x total points on Lyft rides through 9/30/27.
Earn 4x points on flights & hotels booked direct.
Earn 3x points on social media & search engine advertising.
Get the most flexible travel credit compared to any other card, with up to $300 in statement credits each anniversary year on travel purchases.
Enjoy complimentary access to the Chase Sapphire Lounge® by The Club network and Priority Pass™ Select membership. Two guests may accompany the Primary Cardmember to the lounges free of charge.
Member FDIC
Best for simplicity
Bankrate score
Intro offer
Earn $1,000 cash back
Rewards Rate
2% - 5%
Annual fee
$0 intro for first year; $95 after that
Regular APR
24.99% (Variable)
Rewards
- 2%Earn unlimited 2% cash back for your business on every purchase, everywhere, no limits or category restrictions
- 5%Earn unlimited 5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One's travel booking site
What you should know
Alternative: The higher-tier Capital One Spark Cash Plus may be a better value overall, especially if you have a lot of business expenses.
- You won’t have to plan your spending or enroll in bonus categories since it earns a flat 2 percent back on every purchase — perfect for minimalists.
- Employee card spending also earns unlimited 2 percent cash back, making it even easier for small-business owners to track purchases and rack up rewards.
- It doesn’t offer much in the way of business perks beyond its ongoing cash back rate — especially disappointing given its cost.
- A few competing business cards earn 2 percent back or 2X rewards with no annual fee. The tradeoff may be a rewards rate cap, but smaller businesses may never meet it.
Card Details
Earn a $1,000 cash bonus when you spend $10,000 within 3 months of account opening
For businesses that want to earn 2% cash back on all purchases with the familiarity of a traditional credit line
Earn unlimited 2% cash back for your business on every purchase, everywhere, no limits or category restrictions
$0 annual fee for the first year; $95 after that
Free employee cards, which also earn unlimited 2% cash back on all purchases
Rewards won’t expire for the life of the account, and you can redeem your cash back for any amount
No foreign transaction fees