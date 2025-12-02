 Skip to Main Content

Bankrate Short List for Business Cards

Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card

Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card
4.2

Bankrate score

Intro offer

Earn $750 bonus cash back

Recommended credit score

670 - 850

Regular APR

16.99% - 24.99% Variable

Annual fee

$0

Rewards rate

1.5%

Limited time offer
Capital One Venture X Business

Capital One Venture X Business
4.9

Bankrate score

Intro offer

LIMITED-TIME OFFER: Earn up to 400K bonus miles

Recommended credit score

740 - 850

Regular APR

N/A

Annual fee

$395

Rewards rate

2X miles - 10X miles

Ink Business Cash® Credit Card

Ink Business Cash® Credit Card
4.3

Bankrate score

Intro offer

Earn $750 bonus cash back

Recommended credit score

670 - 850

Regular APR

16.99% - 24.99% Variable

Annual fee

$0

Rewards rate

1% - 5%

Best for luxury business travel

The Business Platinum Card® from American Express

The Business Platinum Card® from American Express

Bankrate score

4.8
Bankrate review
Recommended credit score: Good to Excellent
Intro offer

Earn 200,000 Membership Rewards® points

Rewards Rate

1X - 5X

Annual fee

$895

Regular APR

17.99% - 28.74% Variable

Sapphire Reserve for Business℠

Sapphire Reserve for Business℠

Bankrate score

4.9
Bankrate review
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
Intro offer

Earn 200,000 bonus points

Rewards Rate

1x - 8x

Annual fee

$795

Regular APR

Flex for Business Variable APR: 17.99% - 25.99%

Best for simplicity

Capital One Spark Cash

Capital One Spark Cash

Bankrate score

4.4
Bankrate review
Recommended credit score: 740 - 850
Intro offer

Earn $1,000 cash back

Rewards Rate

2% - 5%

Annual fee

$0 intro for first year; $95 after that

Regular APR

24.99% (Variable)