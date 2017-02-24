Saving Money Blog

By Bankrate · Bankrate.com
Friday, February 24, 2017
Posted: 5 am ET
Have a financial question? You've come to the right place!

Our Money Masters page on Facebook is a private group that offers you direct access to our team of financial experts. As a member, you'll be able to ask questions and get personalized advice from some of the sharpest minds in personal finance.

Money Masters was created to help consumers maximize their money and master their finances. As we all move along life's financial journey, we'll inevitably have questions to ask and stories to share. You can ask anything finance-related in this group and we'll have one of our analysts provide their expertise. We also encourage engagement from all group members, whether you want to share your story or need specific advice.

We hold frequent contests with gift card prizes to reward members for staying on top of their finances. We'll also have a few money-saving challenges coming up soon.

