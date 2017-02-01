7 things military women need to know about VA home loans

Sean Murphy/Getty Images

Military women and VA home loans

Military women and VA home loans

Single women and homebuyers with VA loans each occupy healthy niches within the housing market. Combined, they represent a lot of purchasing power for military women.

Single women alone make up 17 percent of homebuyers. And the Department of Veterans Affairs says last year, women veterans used VA mortgages to buy nearly $19 billion in homes.

If you're a single woman and are in the service or are veteran, here are seven things you need to know about buying a home with a VA mortgage.