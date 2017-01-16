David Schlap/Unsplash

Homebuyers with little money for a down payment are finding more home loans available for a low down payment or even no down payment.

The Federal Housing Administration, or FHA, insures loans with small down payments, and private mortgage insurers have relaxed their down-payment requirements. It's even possible to get a mortgage today with no money down. The nation's biggest credit union offers "zero-down" mortgages. The Department of Veterans Affairs, or VA, and the Department of Agriculture, or USDA, guarantee home loans with no down payments.

Following are a few options for borrowers seeking low-down-payment and zero-down-payment home mortgages.

RATE SEARCH: Find a low-down-payment mortgage today.

No down payment: VA loan

The VA guarantees purchase mortgages with no required down payment for qualified veterans, active-duty service members and certain members of the National Guard and Reserves. Private lenders originate VA loans, which the VA guarantees. There is no mortgage insurance. The borrower pays a funding fee, which can be rolled into the loan amount.

For purchase and construction loans, the VA funding fee varies, depending on the size of the down payment, whether the borrower served or serves in the regular military or in the Reserves or National Guard, and whether it's the veteran's first VA loan or a subsequent loan. The funding fee can be as low as 1.25 percent or as high as 3.3 percent.

For first-time purchasers making no down payment, the funding fee is 2.15 percent for members or veterans of the regulator military, and 2.4 percent for those who qualify through service in the Reserves or National Guard.

RATE SEARCH: Comparison shop for a VA loan today.