Graham's Favorite Cards

American Express® Gold Card

American Express&reg; Gold Card
4.9

Bankrate score

Intro offer

As High As 100,000 points. Find Out Your Offer.

Recommended credit score

Good to Excellent

Regular APR

See Pay Over Time APR

Annual fee

$325

Rewards rate

1X - 4X

Graham's take:

This is my go-to daily driver. If you eat food — which, hopefully, you do — the rewards on groceries and dining are absolutely insane. I earn statement credits for basically just living my life.

American Express Platinum Card®

American Express Platinum Card®
4.8

Bankrate score

Intro offer

As High As 175,000 points. Find Out Your Offer.

Recommended credit score

Good to Excellent

Regular APR

See Pay Over Time APR

Annual fee

$895

Rewards rate

5X

Graham's take:

This card turns travel into a much more pleasant experience. Lounges, upgrades, credits… it basically makes the airport feel like a luxury hotel lobby, and I’m never going back to flying without it.

Chase Sapphire Reserve®

Chase Sapphire Reserve®
4.8

Bankrate score

Intro offer

125,000 bonus points

Recommended credit score

740 - 850

Regular APR

19.49% - 27.99% Variable

Annual fee

$795

Rewards rate

1x - 8x

Graham's take:

These points are ridiculously flexible, the protections are top-tier, and it just works every single time. It feels like the one premium card that always has your back.

Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card

Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card

Bankrate score

4.2
Recommended credit score:670 - 850
Intro offer

Earn $750 bonus cash back

Rewards Rate

1.5%

Annual fee

$0

Regular APR

16.74% - 24.74% Variable

Graham's take:

If you run a business, this card is one of the best. The multipliers are great, has a large bonus, and it’s one of the fastest ways I’ve found to scale travel rewards.