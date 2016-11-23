Saving Money Blog

Black Friday ads 2016: Best tech deals at Wal-Mart, Best Buy and Target

Posted: 11 am ET

Black Friday is nearly here. If you're in the market for some new tech, this is your chance to peruse the Black Friday ads and get ahead of the crowd.

You'll find several stores offering standout deals on TVs, headphones, laptops and other desirable technology.

Check out these great tech deals from Wal-Mart, Best Buy and Target:

Wal-Mart

Wal-Mart already has released its Black Friday ads. And this year Wal-Mart is offering some eye-popping deals on TVs, tablets and smartphones.

The deals start in-store at 6 p.m. Nov. 24 and continue through Nov. 25. But if you'd rather shop from your couch, Wal-Mart is offering deals all day online on Nov. 24.

TVs

$248 Samsung 40-inch Smart HDTV

$398 Samsung 50-inch Smart 4K TV

$448 Samsung 55-inch Smart HDTV

$298 Phillips 55-inch Smart 4K TV

$748 Samsung 65-inch Smart TV

Tablets

$199 Apple iPad Mini 2 32GB

$28 RCA 7-inch Android Tablet

$69 Samsung Tab E 7-inch Lite Android Tablet

Smartphones

$99 Apple iPhone 5s 16GB on Straight Talk Wireless

$39 Samsung Galaxy J3 on Verizon Wireless

$19 Samsung Galaxy Luna on Straight Talk Wireless

$49 Samsung Galaxy Sky on Straight Talk Wireless

$249 Samsung Galaxy S6 on Straight Talk Wireless

Wearables

$69 Fitbit Flex 2

$129 Fitbit Charge 2

$99 Fitbit Alta

Tech toys

$99 Nintendo 3DS

$249 Xbox One S White 500GB Battlefield Bundle

$449 Canon SLR 2 Lens Bundle

$25 Skullcandy Uproar Bluetooth Headphones

$25 Roku Express Plus

Best Buy

Best Buy typically focuses on tech, and this year its offering some standout doorbusters, especially on TVs, laptops and tablets.

The store is opening its doors at 5 p.m. local time on Thanksgiving Day, and nearly every store will stay open until 1 a.m. on Nov. 25. Stores plan on reopening at 8 a.m. Nov. 25 and closing at 10 p.m.

TVs and Blu-ray

$199.99 Toshiba 49-inch 4K Ultra HD TV

$479.99 Samsung 55-inch LED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV

$199.99 Toshiba 49-inch 4K TV

$599.99 LG 60-inch LED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV

$199.99 Samsung 4K UHD Blu-ray Player with a $10 Best Buy Gift Card

Headphones

$39.99 Bose SoundSport In-Ear Headphones

$89.99 Powerbeats Wireless Headphones

Game Gear

$249 PlayStation 4 Uncharted Bundle with two free games

$29.99 select video games

Wearables

$129.95 Fitbit Charge 2

Laptops and tablets

$599.99 Microsoft Surface Pro 4 M3 with Type Cover

$349.99 Dell 15.6-inch touch screen laptop with Intel Core i5 Processor

$349.99 Dell Inspiron Intel Core i5 15.6-inch touch-screen laptop, 8GB memory, 1TB hard drive

$249.99 Dell Inspiron Intel Core i3 15.6-inch touch-screen laptop, 6GM memory, 1TB hard drive

$59.99 8-inch Amazon Fire 16GB

$33.33 7-inch Amazon Fire 8GB

Tech toys

$399.99 DJI Phantom 3 Standard Drone

$49.99 Homido V2 Virtual Reality Headset

$9.99 Mophie Juice Pack Pro

$250 Best Buy Gift Card plus a free Samsung Gear VR with installment billing on the Samsung Galaxy S7 or Galaxy S7 edge

You can also shop from home on BestBuy.com, which will have almost every Black Friday item available through Thanksgiving Day. Deals will also be available online throughout the weekend.

Target

TVs, wearables and headphones are Target's strong suit in the tech department this year.

You'll find the store's deals available all of Thanksgiving Day at Target.com and at Target stores starting at 6 p.m. The deals continue through Nov. 25 until 10 p.m., 11 p.m. or midnight, depending on the store.

TVs

$249.99 50-inch Hisense 4K UHD TV

$697.99 Samsung 55-inch Curved Smart 4K UHDTV

$397.99 Samsung 50-inch 4K UHDTV

$85 Polaroid 32-inch LED HDTV

$199.99 Element 43-inch 4K LED Smart HDTV

Wearables

$198 Apple Watch Series 1

$89.95 Fitbit Charge HR

$99.95 Fitbit Alta

$119.99 Vivosmart HR+ GPS Activity Tracker

$59.99 Vivofit 3 w/ Garmin Movie IQ

Headphones

$89.99 Powerbeats 2 Wireless Earphones

$64.99 Beats Tour Earphones

$119.99 Beats Solo Wireless Headphones

Tablets

$274 iPad Air 2

$59.99 Polaroid 10.1-inch 8GB Android Tablet w/ Bluetooth Keyboard

$99.99 Samsung 7-inch Galaxy Tab A Tablet

Speakers

$149.99 Sonos Play: 1 White Compact Wireless Speaker

Game Gear

$249.99 Xbox One S Console 500GB Battlefield 1 or Minecraft Bundle — comes with a $40 Target Gift Card

$29.99 select video games

Free $60 Target GiftCard with purchase of a $399.99 GoPro HERO5 Black

Target is starting Black Friday with a presale on Wednesday, Nov. 23 — you can shop all day at Target.com, or you can shop in-store with Target's free savings program app, Cartwheel.

