For most mortgage borrowers, there are three major loan types: conventional, FHA and VA. Here is how they compare.

Who they're for: Conventional mortgages are ideal for borrowers with good or excellent credit.

How they work: Conventional mortgages are "plain vanilla" home loans. They follow fairly conservative guidelines for:

Borrower credit scores.

Minimum down payments.

Debt-to-income ratios.

Debt-to-income ratio Percentage of monthly income that is spent on debt payments, including mortgages, student loans, auto loans, minimum credit card payments and child support.

Cost: : Lender fees, third-party fees, down payments, mortgage insurance and points can mean the borrower has to show up at closing with a sizable sum of money out of pocket.

What's good: Conventional mortgages generally pose fewer hurdles than Federal Housing Administration or Veterans Affairs mortgages, which may take longer to process.

What's not as good: You'll need excellent credit to qualify for the best interest rates.

Who they're for: Federal Housing Administration mortgages have flexible lending standards to benefit:

People whose house payments will be a big chunk of take-home pay.

Borrowers with low credit scores.

Homebuyers with small down payments and refinancers with little equity.

