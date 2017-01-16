hc
Veteran Homebuyer
Central Visit now
PrintSubscribe
mortgage

Which mortgage is for you? Comparing conventional, FHA and VA loans

By • Bankrate.com

Mortgage » VA Loans »

Couple unpacking moving boxes | gpointstudio/Shutterstock.com

gpointstudio/Shutterstock.com

For most mortgage borrowers, there are three major loan types: conventional, FHA and VA. Here is how they compare.

1. Conventional loans

Who they're for: Conventional mortgages are ideal for borrowers with good or excellent credit.

SEARCH RATES: Start out right by shopping today for a mortgage.

How they work: Conventional mortgages are "plain vanilla" home loans. They follow fairly conservative guidelines for:

  • Borrower credit scores.
  • Minimum down payments.
  • Debt-to-income ratios.

Debt-to-income ratio

Percentage of monthly income that is spent on debt payments, including mortgages, student loans, auto loans, minimum credit card payments and child support.

Cost: : Lender fees, third-party fees, down payments, mortgage insurance and points can mean the borrower has to show up at closing with a sizable sum of money out of pocket.

Find out more about closing costs and how to save money.

What's good: Conventional mortgages generally pose fewer hurdles than Federal Housing Administration or Veterans Affairs mortgages, which may take longer to process.

What's not as good: You'll need excellent credit to qualify for the best interest rates.

2. FHA loans

Who they're for: Federal Housing Administration mortgages have flexible lending standards to benefit:

  • People whose house payments will be a big chunk of take-home pay.
  • Borrowers with low credit scores.
  • Homebuyers with small down payments and refinancers with little equity.

SEARCH RATES: Shop FHA-approved lenders today.

advertisement
advertisement

How they work: The Federal Housing Administration does not lend money. It insures mortgages.

The FHA allows borrowers to spend up to 56 percent or 57 percent of their income on monthly debt obligations, such as mortgage, credit cards, student loans and car loans. In contrast, conventional mortgage guidelines tend to cap debt-to-income ratios at around 43 percent.

For many FHA borrowers, the minimum down payment is 3.5 percent. Borrowers can qualify for FHA loans with credit scores of 580 and even lower.

Cost: Each FHA loan has 2 mortgage insurance premiums:

  • An upfront premium of 1.75 percent of the loan amount, paid at closing.
  • An annual premium that varies. Most FHA homebuyers get 30-year mortgages with down payments of less than 5 percent. Their premium is 0.6 percent of the loan amount per year, or $50 a month for a $100,000 loan.

What's good: FHA loans are often the only option for borrowers with high debt-to-income ratios and low credit scores.

What's not as good: To get rid of FHA premiums, you must refinance the loan.

3. VA loans

Who they're for: Most active-duty military and veterans qualify for Veterans Affairs mortgages. Many reservists and National Guard members are eligible. Spouses of military members who died while on active duty or as a result of a service-connected disability may also apply.

Read up on VA loans.

How they work: No down payment is required from qualified borrowers buying primary residences. The VA does not lend money but guarantees loans made by private lenders.

Cost: The VA charges an upfront VA funding fee, which can be rolled into the loan or paid by the seller. The funding fee varies from 1.25% to 3.3% of the loan amount.

The VA allows sellers to pay closing costs but doesn't require them to. So the buyer might need money for closing costs. Borrowers may also need money for the earnest-money deposit.

What's good: VA borrowers can qualify for 100% financing. Veterans do not have to be first-time buyers and may reuse their benefit.

What's not as good: There are limits on loan amounts. The limits vary by county.

RATE SEARCH: Comparison shop for a VA loan today.

advertisement

advertisement

Connect with Holden Lewis on Google+.
Bankrate.com's editorial, corrections policy
Updated: Jan. 16, 2017
Brought to you by Veterans United Home Loans Veteran Homebuyer Central Veterans and military members have access to one of the most powerful homebuying tools on the market – the VA loan.
These articles were created solely by Veterans United, a paying advertiser from whom Bankrate receives compensation. The editorial staff of Bankrate was not involved in the stories' preparation.
Show Bankrate's community sharing policy
          Connect with us
advertisement
advertisement

Connect with us
           