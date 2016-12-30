Bankrate.com

10 top credit card tips for 2017

Using cards wisely in the new year will mean more than paying your bill when it's due.

Top holiday credit card trends

Credit experts share what they're watching during the frenzied holiday shopping season.

Why fixed-rate credit cards help

You can combat Fed rate hikes if you can find one of these rare "pink unicorns."

Travel smart with your plastic

Follow this advice to make sure your cards will be reliable travel companions.

Are card balance transfers a good idea?

Before jumping on an offer, read the fine print, calculate costs and be realistic in determining how long it will take you to pay off the balance.

Tips for using credit cards while traveling

Learn whether your cards will be accepted at your destination and how to avoid identity theft, foreign transaction fees and other potential problems.

Questions to ask before getting a secured card

Looking for the best secured card? Here are answers to the most common questions about secured cards.

Minimize foreign transaction fees

Using some credit cards overseas will cost you up to 3 percent in fees. Here's how to avoid these costly dings.

Paying off card debt? Avoid these risky moves

Digging out of card debt is a tall order. These dicey strategies could make things worse.

0 interest cards: 5 tips before applying

Before clicking or checking "I accept" to get your new zero percent credit card, consider these five truths.
Credit Card Rates
Card Type Today
Low Interest 12.10%
Business 13.26%
Student 13.54%
Balance Transfer 14.53%
Airline 15.25%
Reward 15.36%
Cash Back 15.43%
Credit Card Blog

Mitch Strohm

Best travel credit cards: Top picks for 2016

The best travel credit cards offer outstanding rewards, hefty sign-up bonuses and low fees. Read more

Mitch Strohm

3 traits of a good credit card

The best credit cards often have some traits in common. Choose wisely, and you'll reap the rewards. Read more

Jeanine Skowronski

Should you get a credit card for emergencies?

Opening a credit card for emergencies could help your credit -- if you use the card properly. Read more

