American Express Platinum Card®

American Express Platinum Card®
4.8

Intro offer

As High As 175,000 points. Find Out Your Offer.

Recommended credit score

Good to Excellent

Regular APR

See Pay Over Time APR

Annual fee

$895

Rewards rate

5X

Modern MBA's Take:

This card turns travel into a much more pleasant experience. Lounges, upgrades, credits… it basically makes the airport feel like a luxury hotel lobby, and I’m never going back to flying without it.

Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card

Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card
5.0

Intro offer

Earn 75,000 bonus miles

Recommended credit score

740 - 850

Regular APR

19.49% - 28.49% (Variable)

Annual fee

$395

Rewards rate

2 Miles - 10 Miles

Modern MBA's Take:

The Venture X is my favorite premium card for simplicity, with easy-to-use travel credits, strong earning rates, and an annual fee that effectively pays for itself.

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
4.9

Intro offer

75,000 bonus points

Recommended credit score

670 - 850

Regular APR

19.24% - 27.49% Variable

Annual fee

$95

Rewards rate

1x - 5x

Modern MBA's Take:

This is my go-to all-around travel card because it earns flexible Chase Ultimate Rewards points and offers excellent travel protections at a reasonable annual fee. I love that you can transfer Chase points to multiple partners, including Hyatt Hotels.

Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card

Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card

4.2
Recommended credit score:670 - 850
Intro offer

Earn $750 bonus cash back

Rewards Rate

1.5%

Annual fee

$0

Regular APR

16.74% - 24.74% Variable

Modern MBA's Take:

If you run a business, this card is one of the best. The multipliers are great, has a large bonus, and it’s one of the fastest ways I’ve found to scale travel rewards.