Chase Freedom Unlimited®

Chase Freedom Unlimited&#174;
5.0

Earn $300 cash back

670 - 850

18.49% - 27.99% Variable

$0

1.5% - 5%

Erika's take:

This is a great beginner’s card if you want something simple. It has no annual fee and I love that it has perks you don’t usually see on beginner cards, like trip cancellation and purchase protection.

American Express Platinum Card®

American Express Platinum Card®
4.8

As High As 175,000 points. Find Out Your Offer.

Good to Excellent

See Pay Over Time APR

$895

5X

Erika's take:

This is THE card for traveling in luxury. Think elite hotel status, ultra-luxe lounge access, and statement credits galore — from airline fees to TSA PreCheck®.* 

Capital One Venture X Business

Capital One Venture X Business
4.9

LIMITED-TIME OFFER: Earn up to 400K bonus miles

740 - 850

N/A

$395

2X miles - 10X miles

Erika's take:

This hits the sweet spot if you're often traveling for business but don’t need every luxury perk. You'll still get airport lounge access, travel credits, and bonus miles each year, but it keep things simple! 

Chase Sapphire Reserve®

Chase Sapphire Reserve®

Bankrate score

4.8
Bankrate review
Recommended credit score:740 - 850
125,000 bonus points

1x - 8x

$795

19.74% - 28.24% Variable

Erika's take:

A go-to card for smoother, smarter travel. Yes, there’s a high annual fee, but the benefits can easily outweigh it if you travel often. Think: airport lounge access, annual travel credits, and top-tier trip protection. 

Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card

Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card

Bankrate score

5.0
Bankrate review
Recommended credit score:670 - 850
Earn a one-time $200 cash bonus

1% - 8%

$0

18.74% - 28.74% (Variable)

Erika's take:

If you love a good meal or night out, this card was made for you. You’ll earn boosted cashback on dining, entertainment, groceries, and even streaming.

Sapphire Reserve for Business℠

Sapphire Reserve for Business℠

Bankrate score

4.9
Bankrate review
Recommended credit score:670 - 850
Earn 200,000 bonus points

1x - 8x

$795

Flex for Business Variable APR: 17.99% - 25.99%

Erika's take:

Established business owners can get truly massive perks like global lounge access, premium travel insurance, and valuable business credits for tools like Google Workspace and ZipRecruiter.

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

Bankrate score

4.9
Bankrate review
Recommended credit score:670 - 850
75,000 bonus points

1x - 5x

$95

19.49% - 27.74% Variable

Erika's take:

A great card even for beginners! It's packed with travel rewards and insurance perks, but without the sky-high annual fee. Plus, your points go further when transferred to airline and hotel partners. 