Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
4.9

Intro offer

75,000 bonus points

Recommended credit score

670 - 850

Regular APR

19.24% - 27.49% Variable

Annual fee

$95

Rewards rate

1x - 5x

Caleb's Take:

This is where most people should start with travel rewards. The welcome bonus alone is worth a free flight or two, the transfer partners are legit, and the annual fee is one of the easiest to justify of any card I know. Get this one first.

American Express® Gold Card

American Express® Gold Card
4.9

Intro offer

As High As 100,000 points. Find Out Your Offer.

Recommended credit score

Good to Excellent

Regular APR

See Pay Over Time APR

Annual fee

$325

Rewards rate

1X - 4X

Caleb's Take:

This is my go-to daily driver. If you eat food — which, hopefully, you do — the rewards on groceries and dining are absolutely insane. I earn statement credits for basically just living my life.

Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card

Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card
5.0

Intro offer

Enjoy a $250 travel credit & earn 75K bonus miles

Recommended credit score

670 - 850

Regular APR

19.49% - 28.49% (Variable)

Annual fee

$95

Rewards rate

2X miles - 5X miles

Caleb's Take:

Miles on every single purchase, no categories to worry about, and you can use them against any travel purchase you want. It's one of the most flexible travel cards I've come across and the annual fee is totally reasonable.

Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card

Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card

4.1
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
Intro offer

Earn a bonus of 20,000 miles

Rewards Rate

1.25X miles - 5X miles

Annual fee

$0

Regular APR

18.49% - 28.49% (Variable)