Credit Cards Blog

You don’t have to bargain shop to get the best price

Posted: 6 am ET

If you're worried the hot toy you just bought your kid for Christmas will soon go on sale, don't be. Your credit card may shield you from missing a great sale.

Some credit cards will refund the difference on a new purchase made with that card if you later find another merchant selling the same item at a lower price. But, as with many good things in life, you'll have to put in the work and make sure there aren't any loopholes you're missing.

"I would say that a lot of questions exist about it, but it certainly sounds good on paper," says Linda Sherry, director of national priorities for Consumer Action, a San Francisco-based advocacy group.

While each issuers' program differs, there are several key rules you'll need to follow:

There is a maximum benefit per claim.

Claims must be made within a certain timeframe after you've made your purchase.

The lower price has to have been advertised in a print or online advertisement.

If the store you bought the item from offers a price-matching policy, the card issuer may not

Not all items are covered by price protection policies.

Not all cards offer this benefit, and at least one issuer – American Express – appears to have abandoned its refund program altogether. To find out if your credit card offers a price protection perk, look to your benefits guide or contact your issuer.

I found three issuers and one network that offer a price protection program on a wide range of cards. Here's a look at those programs.

Chase

Chase, like other issuers, offers a long list of items that don't qualify for price protection. Some of the oddest I found are animals, plants, rechargeable batteries and perishables. Don't go claiming that bunch of bananas the corner grocer is selling for 10 cents a pound cheaper. The benefits outlined below apply to the Chase Freedom card.

Your claim must be made within 90 days of purchase and within 21 days of the date of the advertised lower price.

There is a maximum benefit of $500 per item and $2,500 annually per account. Benefit of $50 per item and $150 per year on advertisements of cash-only, close-out, liquidation and going-out-of-business sales.

Excluded items include motorized vehicles, jewelry, cell phone service agreements, refurbished items and items purchased outside the U.S.

Citi

Citi offers a benefit that it says will take much of the legwork off your hands. Called Citi Price Rewind, this program allows you to register your purchase online. The company says it tracks prices from "hundreds of online retailers" and will refund you the money if it finds a lower price. You can also submit a claim if you find a lower advertised price on your own.

The lower price must be advertised within 60 days of purchase. Citi's own online search will end after 60 days, as well. You have 180 days from your purchase to make a benefit request.

There is a maximum benefit of $500 per item and $2,500 annually.

Excluded items include tickets (for airlines and sporting events, for example), jewelry (except watches) and advice or services, like product installation, maintenance or repair.

Discover

Discover offers a similar benefit as other issuers, but it appears you have to be a cardholder in order to get access to the benefit description online. Here's what it says:

Your claim must be made within 90 days of purchase.

There is a maximum benefit of $500 per item and $2,500 annually per account.

Excluded items include computer components, DVDs, digital downloads, gift cards and travel or travel-related services.

MasterCard

The giant payments processor says it offers price protection services on all of its branded cards.

Your claim must be made within 60 days of purchase.

There is a maximum benefit of $250 per item and four claims annually per account.

Excluded items include land and buildings, items "purchased from an internet site whose primary purpose is not the sale of the item or related items," art, professional services and pets.

