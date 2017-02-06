Realtor.com

Friday Harbor, Washington

Asking price: $550,000

What makes this house sweet: It's a floating home just east of the picturesque main harbor on San Juan Island, about a three-hour trip by ferry and car from Seattle. Yes, $550,000 is a lot for a 600-square-foot home with one bedroom and one bathroom. But the seller promises "glorious sweeping views" from the upper deck. Whale-watching boats regularly depart from the harbor, a 10-minute walk away.

Big Sur, California

Asking price: $3,950,000

What makes this house sweet: The main selling point of this house is its views. It commands vistas of the Big Sur coastline, the iconic Highway 1, Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park and John Little State Natural Reserve. The main house has two bedrooms and two bathrooms and the guest house has two bedrooms and one bathroom. And it has an artist's studio. The property sits on 18 hilltop acres.

Bend, Oregon

Asking price: $599,000

What makes this house sweet: This Craftsman-style cabin has a lovely view overlooking the Deschutes River. It has four bedrooms and three bathrooms in 2,277 square feet on 1.15 acres. There's a hot tub just outside a sliding door in the main bedroom.

Sedona, Arizona

Asking price: $548,000

What makes this house sweet: You can walk to a National Forest trailhead one block away from this property, which sits on a bluff at the base of Thunder Mountain. It has a main house (three bedrooms and 1 3/4-bathrooms), as well as a guest house with a kitchenette. The main house has a private patio with a hot tub.

Ouray, Colorado

Asking price: $650,000

What makes this house sweet: The house is surrounded by trees and feels private, yet it's a short walk into the charming mountain town. There's a two-story, stone fireplace in the living room, which has a wall of windows with a view of Mount Abram and Ouray Hot Springs, the outdoor municipal pool that's open year-round.

Fredericksburg, Texas

Asking price: $995,000

What makes this house sweet: This stone farmhouse sits on more than 10 acres of pastureland in the Texas Hill Country, giving the owners plenty of room to stretch out. The 4,088-square-foot house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms, plus a fireplace. Outside, there's a pool and the requisite hot tub.

Fairhope, Alabama

Asking price: $799,995

What makes this house sweet: You get a beach cottage on stilts, surrounded by moss-covered oaks on Mobile Bay. It's just one bedroom and one bathroom in 750 square feet, but you also get a sitting area under the house with an outdoor fireplace. The 1.48-acre lot has a pier with a powered boat lift. The house is on the eastern side of the bay, giving the owners a view of sunsets over the water.

Egg Harbor, Wisconsin

Asking price: $899,000

What makes this house sweet: You get a 4,500-square-foot, three-bedroom, 4 1/2-bathroom house with a western view of Green Bay. There's a deck with a hot tub, where you can snuggle even when the weather is cold. Naturally, there's a fireplace in the living room for those frigid nights.

Traverse City, Michigan

Asking price: $425,000

What makes this house sweet: This modest cottage (1,471 square feet) is on a small, inland lake a few miles from Lake Michigan. The property has a private, sandy beach and a tiny beachside guest house.

Key West, Florida

Asking price: $699,000

What makes this house sweet: This three-bedroom, two-bathroom house has an attractively landscaped backyard with a charming patio and a hot tub. On the other side of the dense foliage is a canal with a boat lift. And the weather is warm year-round.

St. Simons Island, Georgia

Asking price: $1,690,000

What makes this house sweet: This four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bathroom house has views of Goulds Inlet and the Atlantic Ocean from almost every room. The 2,997-square-foot house is on three levels, and there's an elevator. And the house has a rooftop deck with a 360-degree view.

New Hope, Pennsylvania

Asking price: $599,000

What makes this house sweet: This two-bedroom, 1 1/2-bathroom town house sits on the west bank of the Delaware River. It's just one block from the Bucks County Playhouse and close to restaurants and nightlife. Walls of windows offer a view of the river in all seasons, and there's a fireplace in the living room.

Gilgo Beach, New York

Asking price: $978,000

What makes this house sweet: This Long Island beach house is a little over an hour's drive from Manhattan. The tri-level structure has views of the Atlantic Ocean and Oyster Bay, and has a private boat dock on the bay. It has two expansive decks overlooking the ocean, and you can even walk to the beach in a minute if you're willing to brave crossing Ocean Parkway.

Provincetown, Massachusetts

Asking price: $2,525,000

What makes this house sweet: If you like to snuggle before a fireplace, you're in luck: This house has three. One fireplace is in a bedroom. The four-bedroom, three-bathroom house on Cape Cod has views of the bay and beach access.

