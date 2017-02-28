|Rank: 1
|State: Iowa
|Total score: 40.32
|Housing affordability score: 10.00
|Job market for young adults score: 7.55
|Housing market tightness score: 5.60
|Credit availability score: 7.53
|Homeownership among millennials score: 9.64
|Rank: 2
|State: Utah
|Total score: 40.16
|Housing affordability score: 6.55
|Job market for young adults score: 9.33
|Housing market tightness score: 5.88
|Credit availability score: 8.85
|Homeownership among millennials score: 9.55
|Rank: 3
|State: Minnesota
|Total score: 39.60
|Housing affordability score: 8.66
|Job market for young adults score: 7.85
|Housing market tightness score: 3.75
|Credit availability score: 9.34
|Homeownership among millennials score: 10.00
|Rank: 4
|State: Kansas
|Total score: 38.11
|Housing affordability score: 8.18
|Job market for young adults score: 7.67
|Housing market tightness score: 7.02
|Credit availability score: 8.33
|Homeownership among millennials score: 6.91
|Rank: 5
|State: Missouri
|Total score: 38.10
|Housing affordability score: 8.71
|Job market for young adults score: 6.01
|Housing market tightness score: 8.26
|Credit availability score: 7.67
|Homeownership among millennials score: 7.45
|Rank: 6
|State: North Dakota
|Total score: 37.66
|Housing affordability score: 8.39
|Job market for young adults score: 10.00
|Housing market tightness score: 4.14
|Credit availability score: 8.31
|Homeownership among millennials score: 6.82
|Rank: 7
|State: South Dakota
|Total score: 37.50
|Housing affordability score: 8.21
|Job market for young adults score: 9.48
|Housing market tightness score: 2.31
|Credit availability score: 8.73
|Homeownership among millennials score: 8.77
|Rank: 8
|State: Wyoming
|Total score: 36.91
|Housing affordability score: 7.94
|Job market for young adults score: 7.70
|Housing market tightness score: 4.59
|Credit availability score: 8.12
|Homeownership among millennials score: 8.57
|Rank: 9
|State: Vermont
|Total score: 36.34
|Housing affordability score: 8.51
|Job market for young adults score: 7.82
|Housing market tightness score: 8.55
|Credit availability score: 6.00
|Homeownership among millennials score: 5.46
|Rank: 10
|State: Nebraska
|Total score: 36.33
|Housing affordability score: 9.68
|Job market for young adults score: 8.71
|Housing market tightness score: 1.65
|Credit availability score: 8.95
|Homeownership among millennials score: 7.33
|Rank: 11
|State: Idaho
|Total score: 36.32
|Housing affordability score: 6.78
|Job market for young adults score: 6.26
|Housing market tightness score: 7.90
|Credit availability score: 7.73
|Homeownership among millennials score: 7.66
|Rank: 12
|State: Indiana
|Total score: 35.92
|Housing affordability score: 9.23
|Job market for young adults score: 4.29
|Housing market tightness score: 6.65
|Credit availability score: 7.56
|Homeownership among millennials score: 8.19
|Rank: 13
|State: Montana
|Total score: 35.51
|Housing affordability score: 5.86
|Job market for young adults score: 6.66
|Housing market tightness score: 9.11
|Credit availability score: 8.19
|Homeownership among millennials score: 5.69
|Rank: 14
|State: Oklahoma
|Total score: 35.18
|Housing affordability score: 9.41
|Job market for young adults score: 6.07
|Housing market tightness score: 7.07
|Credit availability score: 5.60
|Homeownership among millennials score: 7.02
|Rank: 15
|State: Alaska
|Total score: 34.70
|Housing affordability score: 7.22
|Job market for young adults score: 3.59
|Housing market tightness score: 8.12
|Credit availability score: 10.00
|Homeownership among millennials score: 5.77
|Rank: 16
|State: New Hampshire
|Total score: 34.68
|Housing affordability score: 8.42
|Job market for young adults score: 8.65
|Housing market tightness score: 4.36
|Credit availability score: 6.11
|Homeownership among millennials score: 7.14
|Rank: 17
|State: Michigan
|Total score: 34.61
|Housing affordability score: 9.65
|Job market for young adults score: 3.13
|Housing market tightness score: 7.24
|Credit availability score: 6.19
|Homeownership among millennials score: 8.40
|Rank: 18
|State: Wisconsin
|Total score: 34.51
|Housing affordability score: 9.73
|Job market for young adults score: 4.85
|Housing market tightness score: 6.47
|Credit availability score: 6.79
|Homeownership among millennials score: 6.66
|Rank: 19
|State: Ohio
|Total score: 34.10
|Housing affordability score: 9.95
|Job market for young adults score: 5.31
|Housing market tightness score: 5.25
|Credit availability score: 7.32
|Homeownership among millennials score: 6.27
|Rank: 20
|State: Pennsylvania
|Total score: 34.05
|Housing affordability score: 9.28
|Job market for young adults score: 4.02
|Housing market tightness score: 6.04
|Credit availability score: 7.48
|Homeownership among millennials score: 7.23
|Rank: 21
|State: Illinois
|Total score: 33.78
|Housing affordability score: 9.08
|Job market for young adults score: 4.23
|Housing market tightness score: 7.23
|Credit availability score: 6.91
|Homeownership among millennials score: 6.33
|Rank: 22
|State: Delaware
|Total score: 33.52
|Housing affordability score: 7.06
|Job market for young adults score: 4.48
|Housing market tightness score: 6.92
|Credit availability score: 7.33
|Homeownership among millennials score: 7.73
|Rank: 23
|State: Arkansas
|Total score: 33.31
|Housing affordability score: 8.64
|Job market for young adults score: 5.46
|Housing market tightness score: 8.81
|Credit availability score: 3.89
|Homeownership among millennials score: 6.51
|Rank: 24
|State: Arizona
|Total score: 33.25
|Housing affordability score: 6.52
|Job market for young adults score: 4.85
|Housing market tightness score: 9.31
|Credit availability score: 7.98
|Homeownership among millennials score: 4.59
|Rank: 25
|State: Maryland
|Total score: 32.52
|Housing affordability score: 7.96
|Job market for young adults score: 5.12
|Housing market tightness score: 5.08
|Credit availability score: 7.98
|Homeownership among millennials score: 6.37
|Rank: 26
|State: Virginia
|Total score: 32.04
|Housing affordability score: 7.12
|Job market for young adults score: 6.13
|Housing market tightness score: 5.06
|Credit availability score: 8.30
|Homeownership among millennials score: 5.43
|Rank: 27
|State: Connecticut
|Total score: 31.88
|Housing affordability score: 8.39
|Job market for young adults score: 2.48
|Housing market tightness score: 8.30
|Credit availability score: 7.47
|Homeownership among millennials score: 5.24
|Rank: 28
|State: Maine
|Total score: 31.80
|Housing affordability score: 7.32
|Job market for young adults score: 3.96
|Housing market tightness score: 7.74
|Credit availability score: 5.10
|Homeownership among millennials score: 7.68
|Rank: 29
|State: Tennessee
|Total score: 30.85
|Housing affordability score: 8.16
|Job market for young adults score: 3.44
|Housing market tightness score: 7.02
|Credit availability score: 5.87
|Homeownership among millennials score: 6.37
|Rank: 30
|State: North Carolina
|Total score: 29.42
|Housing affordability score: 7.19
|Job market for young adults score: 3.68
|Housing market tightness score: 7.04
|Credit availability score: 6.36
|Homeownership among millennials score: 5.14
|Rank: 31
|State: New Jersey
|Total score: 29.11
|Housing affordability score: 7.52
|Job market for young adults score: 4.11
|Housing market tightness score: 6.24
|Credit availability score: 6.82
|Homeownership among millennials score: 4.42
|Rank: 32
|State: Alabama
|Total score: 29.06
|Housing affordability score: 8.57
|Job market for young adults score: 0.00
|Housing market tightness score: 9.84
|Credit availability score: 3.43
|Homeownership among millennials score: 7.22
|Rank: 33
|State: Georgia
|Total score: 28.81
|Housing affordability score: 7.81
|Job market for young adults score: 2.30
|Housing market tightness score: 7.59
|Credit availability score: 6.30
|Homeownership among millennials score: 4.81
|Rank: 34
|State: Kentucky
|Total score: 28.52
|Housing affordability score: 9.20
|Job market for young adults score: 3.65
|Housing market tightness score: 5.38
|Credit availability score: 2.75
|Homeownership among millennials score: 7.54
|Rank: 35
|State: New Mexico
|Total score: 28.28
|Housing affordability score: 6.57
|Job market for young adults score: 1.81
|Housing market tightness score: 10.00
|Credit availability score: 3.25
|Homeownership among millennials score: 6.64
|Rank: 36
|State: Washington
|Total score: 27.66
|Housing affordability score: 5.55
|Job market for young adults score: 5.34
|Housing market tightness score: 5.00
|Credit availability score: 7.91
|Homeownership among millennials score: 3.85
|Rank: 37
|State: Florida
|Total score: 27.42
|Housing affordability score: 7.00
|Job market for young adults score: 4.14
|Housing market tightness score: 8.79
|Credit availability score: 3.73
|Homeownership among millennials score: 3.76
|Rank: 38
|State: Nevada
|Total score: 27.02
|Housing affordability score: 6.11
|Job market for young adults score: 2.67
|Housing market tightness score: 7.21
|Credit availability score: 7.28
|Homeownership among millennials score: 3.76
|Rank: 39
|State: South Carolina
|Total score: 26.55
|Housing affordability score: 7.34
|Job market for young adults score: 2.73
|Housing market tightness score: 6.47
|Credit availability score: 3.28
|Homeownership among millennials score: 6.73
|Rank: 40
|State: West Virginia
|Total score: 26.29
|Housing affordability score: 9.86
|Job market for young adults score: 1.35
|Housing market tightness score: 6.67
|Credit availability score: 0.00
|Homeownership among millennials score: 8.42
|Rank: 41
|State: Massachusetts
|Total score: 26.06
|Housing affordability score: 5.99
|Job market for young adults score: 6.17
|Housing market tightness score: 1.96
|Credit availability score: 8.65
|Homeownership among millennials score: 3.30
|Rank: 42
|State: Oregon
|Total score: 25.76
|Housing affordability score: 4.56
|Job market for young adults score: 5.28
|Housing market tightness score: 4.83
|Credit availability score: 8.55
|Homeownership among millennials score: 2.55
|Rank: 43
|State: Colorado
|Total score: 25.71
|Housing affordability score: 5.00
|Job market for young adults score: 6.93
|Housing market tightness score: 0.00
|Credit availability score: 8.47
|Homeownership among millennials score: 5.31
|Rank: 44
|State: Texas
|Total score: 25.33
|Housing affordability score: 6.92
|Job market for young adults score: 5.95
|Housing market tightness score: 1.66
|Credit availability score: 6.18
|Homeownership among millennials score: 4.62
|Rank: 45
|State: Rhode Island
|Total score: 25.18
|Housing affordability score: 7.00
|Job market for young adults score: 1.84
|Housing market tightness score: 5.22
|Credit availability score: 7.94
|Homeownership among millennials score: 3.17
|Rank: 46
|State: Mississippi
|Total score: 24.56
|Housing affordability score: 5.89
|Job market for young adults score: 2.18
|Housing market tightness score: 8.19
|Credit availability score: 1.13
|Homeownership among millennials score: 7.17
|Rank: 47
|State: Louisiana
|Total score: 23.96
|Housing affordability score: 8.11
|Job market for young adults score: 3.28
|Housing market tightness score: 3.18
|Credit availability score: 2.69
|Homeownership among millennials score: 6.70
|Rank: 48
|State: New York
|Total score: 23.12
|Housing affordability score: 6.88
|Job market for young adults score: 4.29
|Housing market tightness score: 4.78
|Credit availability score: 5.84
|Homeownership among millennials score: 1.33
|Rank: 49
|State: Hawaii
|Total score: 20.16
|Housing affordability score: 0.00
|Job market for young adults score: 7.33
|Housing market tightness score: 4.59
|Credit availability score: 8.24
|Homeownership among millennials score: 0.00
|Rank: 50
|State: California
|Total score: 13.67
|Housing affordability score: 1.25
|Job market for young adults score: 2.76
|Housing market tightness score: 1.25
|Credit availability score: 7.23
|Homeownership among millennials score: 1.17