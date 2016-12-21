MoMo Productions/Getty Images

What is a mortgage preapproval?

Shopping for a home before getting preapproved for a mortgage is like walking into a grocery store without a wallet. Yet, most homebuyers don't get a loan preapproval for the house hunt. So, what is a preapproval? (For one, a preapproval is different from a prequalification.)

Prequalification: The lender relies on information provided by the buyer to estimate how much the borrower could qualify for.

Preapproval: The lender verifies the borrower's information and documentation to determine exactly how much it would be willing to lend to that borrower.

"The documents to get preapproved are the same documents that you would need to get a mortgage," says Jordan Roth, mortgage specialist with Guardhill Financial Corp. in Glen Rock, New Jersey.

Documents like:

Pay stubs

Last two years' W-2s

Last two federal returns

Two months' worth of bank statements of all types of accounts

Your credit report

A preapproval is not a loan commitment, but it helps speed up the underwriting and loan approval process, Roth says.

Here are five great reasons it's better to get a mortgage preapproval before you go house hunting.