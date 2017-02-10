Tapping your home equity can seem like a smart move. Whether you want to pay off credit cards, cover a child's college tuition or remodel your house, home equity seems like a relatively cheap source of money.

But you're putting your home at risk if you can't make the payments. Plus, if you consistently spend more than you make, you could be squandering an important source of wealth only to end up further in debt down the road. Here are questions to ask before you borrow against your home.

Is this a Band-Aid on a bullet hole?

If you're paying off other debt, have you fixed the problems that caused you to overspend? If you're proposing new spending, are you trying to pay for something you can't really afford? Before you borrow against your home, make sure you're living within your means and not setting yourself up for more debt.

How much value will this really add?

The vast majority of home improvements don't increase the value of your home enough to cover their cost. Borrowing only a portion of the expense (say, 50%) and paying for the rest out of savings is often a better approach. Using home equity to pay for your own education or to fund a business can make sense if your income will rise as a result (but of course that won't pay off if you don't get the degree or the business fails). Paying for a child's education should result in higher income for her, but it won't increase your own.

How high could my payments go?

There are 3 ways to tap your home's equity: