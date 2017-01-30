Paul Bradbury/Getty Images

Higher returns for savers

For savers, low interest rates have brought about the financial equivalent of a long drought. So, they'll see any improvement, even modest, as welcome and overdue.

Economists surveyed by Bankrate cite the higher rates paid on savings as an unintended benefit of a Fed rate hike, more than any other factor.

"Rising interest rates would benefit elderly Americans on fixed incomes and others who rely on interest income to help cover their living expenses," says Alan MacEachin, corporate economist with Navy Federal Credit Union.

Tamed inflation

Most broad-based measures of prices have indicated inflation has been a virtual no-show in the U.S. in recent years. The central bank's target for inflation is 2 percent, but it has been falling short of that goal.

If the Fed achieves its objectives in steering the economy, inflation should remain under control.

A positive inflation scenario after a rate increase might include "lower prices of imported consumer goods, due to a likely higher exchange value of the dollar if our domestic rate increases are not matched by policy tightening in other major economies," says Daniil Manaenkov, assistant research scientist at the Research Seminar in Quantitative Economics at the University of Michigan.

More lending

A credit bubble rightfully received some of the blame for the financial crisis of the past decade. In the aftermath, lending came to a complete stop.

Lending has resumed, but credit remains tight in some sectors. When interest rates rise, financial institutions, including banks, may part with their money more freely.

"Banks may have a greater incentive to loan out reserves at higher interest rates, and the increased flow of additional credit would boost economic growth," says Sean Snaith, director of the Institute for Economic Competitiveness at the University of Central Florida.

Economic growth has tended to run below forecasts in recent years. If lending improves, that could be the needed push that the overall economy has been lacking.

More interest income for retirees

As a rate boost brings better returns to savings vehicles, the nation's senior citizens should enjoy better paydays. "Higher interest rates on CDs and other financial instruments will particularly help older Americans trying to live on their retirement savings," says Lynn Reaser, chief economist at Point Loma Nazarene University in San Diego.

Federal Reserve Board Janet Yellen has told reporters that she hears almost daily from retirees concerned about painfully low interest on their savings. "From the point of view of savers, of course, this has been a very difficult period," she has said.

As the population ages in coming years, many more Americans will come to appreciate even modest increases in interest income during retirement.

Stronger dollar helping US travelers

Everybody loves a bargain, right? A strong U.S. dollar has meant significant savings for Americans heading abroad. The mighty greenback has been flexing its muscle recently, and that gives U.S. travelers more buying power.

Predicting moves in the foreign exchange market is difficult, but Snaith and other economists say the dollar could strengthen further as the Fed boosts rates.

Fed tightening "is likely to mean a somewhat higher dollar, so people traveling to Europe will do well," says Dean Baker, co-director of the Center for Economic and Policy Research in Washington.

Stocks will trade on fundamentals

As the Federal Reserve embarks on what officials have called "normalization" (that is, a backing away from record-low rates), stock prices may start to make more sense and not reflect the central bank's easy monetary policy quite so much.

"A normalization of rates would return the focus to market fundamentals and off of focusing on the nuances of each Fed statement," says David Nice, senior economist at DS Economics in Chicago.

Yellen has attempted to reassure Wall Street that the central bank will raise interest rates ever so slowly and carefully, but she has acknowledged that there could be more volatility in financial markets as the central bank hikes rates.

"It is hard to have great confidence in predicting what the market reaction will be to Fed decisions, and there have been surprises in the past," she said.

Would-be homebuyers may get off the fence

If the Fed continues to raise rates in 2017, higher mortgage rates will be one aftereffect. In turn, those rising borrowing costs could initially prompt a surge in home sales, economists say.

"Higher mortgage rates could push buyers off the fence -- increasing demand, increasing prices and increasing home equity so that more people can sell their homes," says Joel Naroff, president of Naroff Economic Advisors in Holland, Pennsylvania.

The housing market has been slowly recovering after serving as the epicenter of the 2007-2008 financial crisis. Economists believe rising rates could eventually lead to a slowdown in the housing market, but not necessarily during the Fed's early rate hikes.

