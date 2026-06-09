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Best Cards for Monthly Expenses

Bilt Palladium Card

Bilt Palladium Card
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4.1

Bankrate score

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on Bilt's secure site

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Intro offer

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50,000 Bilt Points + Gold Status + $300 of Bilt Cash

Recommended credit score

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670 - 850

Regular APR

26.74 - 34.74% variable

Annual fee

$495

Rewards rate

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1.25X - 2X

Bilt Obsidian Card

Bilt Obsidian Card
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3.3

Bankrate score

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on Bilt's secure site

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Intro offer

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$200 of Bilt Cash

Recommended credit score

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670 - 850

Regular APR

26.74 - 34.74% variable

Annual fee

$95

Rewards rate

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1X - 3X

Bilt Blue Card

Bilt Blue Card
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2.9

Bankrate score

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on Bilt's secure site

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Intro offer

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$100 of Bilt Cash

Recommended credit score

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670 - 850

Regular APR

26.74 - 34.74% variable

Annual fee

$0

Rewards rate

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1X - 1.25X

Limited time offer

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BEST STARTER TRAVEL CARD

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

Bankrate score

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4.8
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Bankrate review
Recommended credit score:670 - 850
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on Chase's secure site

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Intro offer

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100,000 bonus points

Rewards rate

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1x - 5x

Annual fee

$95

Regular APR

19.24% - 27.49% Variable

Best for pairing

Chase Freedom Unlimited®

Chase Freedom Unlimited®

Bankrate score

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5.0
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Bankrate review
Recommended credit score:670 - 850
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on Chase's secure site

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Intro offer

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Earn $200 cash back

Rewards rate

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1.5% - 5%

Annual fee

$0

Regular APR

18.24% - 27.74% Variable

Best for dining

American Express&reg; Gold Card

American Express® Gold Card

Bankrate score

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4.9
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Bankrate review
Recommended credit score:Good to Excellent
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on American Express's secure site

See Rates & Fees, Terms Apply

Intro offer

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As High As 100,000 points. Find Out Your Offer.

Rewards rate

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1X - 5X

Annual fee

$325

APR

See Pay Over Time APR