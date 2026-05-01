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Chase Freedom Flex®

Chase Freedom Flex&#174;
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4.7

Bankrate score

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on Chase's secure site

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Intro offer

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$200 bonus

Recommended credit score

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670 - 850

Regular APR

18.24% - 27.74% Variable

Annual fee

$0

Rewards rate

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1% - 5%

Best for cash bonus + food rewards

Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card

Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card
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5.0

Bankrate score

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on Capital One's secure site

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Intro offer

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Earn $200 Cash Back

Recommended credit score

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670 - 850

Regular APR

18.49% - 28.49% (Variable)

Annual fee

$0

Rewards rate

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1% - 8%

Best for pairing

Chase Freedom Unlimited®

Chase Freedom Unlimited®
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5.0

Bankrate score

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on Chase's secure site

See Rates & Fees

Intro offer

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Earn $200 cash back

Recommended credit score

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670 - 850

Regular APR

18.24% - 27.74% Variable

Annual fee

$0

Rewards rate

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1.5% - 5%

The Blue Business&reg; Plus Credit Card from American Express

The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express

Bankrate score

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2.9
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Bankrate review
Recommended credit score:Good to Excellent
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on American Express's secure site

See Rates & Fees, Terms Apply

Intro offer

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15,000 Membership Rewards® points

Rewards Rate

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2X

Annual fee

No annual fee

Regular APR

16.74% - 28.49% Variable

BEST FOR EVERYDAY CASH REWARDS

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card

Bankrate score

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4.3
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Bankrate review
Recommended credit score:670 - 850
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on Wells Fargo's secure site

See Rates & Fees

Intro offer

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$200 cash rewards

Rewards rate

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2%

Annual fee

$0

Regular APR

18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR